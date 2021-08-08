Prince William Doesn't Consider His Feud With Prince Harry a "Priority" Right Now, a Royal Expert Says

Royal fans shouldn't necessarily expect Prince William and Prince Harry to end their feud any time soon.

Prince William and Prince Harry's infamous feud isn't going to end any time soon, according to one royal expert.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, who runs the website To Di For Daily, recently weighed in on the brothers' ongoing tensions and, unlike some royal experts, she's not super hopeful that Will and Harry will mend their rift in the near future. Not only that, but she says she doubts if the brothers are even focused actively on trying to fix their relationship at the moment.

"I am still not convinced that there is a looming reconciliation," she said, according to The Mirror. "I don't suspect that it is a priority for Prince William to patch things up with Prince Harry as they are at severely different stages in their lives."

As for Harry, Schofield says he and Meghan Markle are probably too focused on just surviving to give much thought to the feud for now.

"It appears that Prince William is busy trying to support his family through death and scandal while Prince Harry is concentrating on projects that are financially beneficial," she explained.

While several royal experts and commentators have speculated that the royal family's recent tragedies and milestones (specifically Prince Philip's death earlier this year and the birth of Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, this summer) will serve to help bring Harry and William back together, Schofield has a different take.

"Deaths, births, remembrance ceremonies, we look at all of these as a fresh start or an opportunity for renewed relationships but the reality is, all of these significant moments are happening within a Sussex PR tornado that is wreaking havoc on the Royal Family," she said. "It is hard to look past some of the recent revelations while you're still picking up the pieces."

