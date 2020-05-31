Today's Top Stories
David and Victoria Beckham Reportedly Want to Build an Underground Escape Tunnel from Their Home

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england september 30 david and victoria beckham attend victoria beckham and sotheby's celebration of andy warhol with don julio 1942 at her dover street store, on september 30, 2019 in london, england photo by darren gerrishwireimage for white company
Darren GerrishGetty Images
    • According to new reports, the Beckhams are planning to install an underground escape tunnel at their Cotswold home.
      • Plans describing the proposed addition were obtained by British newspaper Express.

        David and Victoria Beckham are thinking about upping their home security in a big way, it seems.

        According to Page Six, the power couple is considering a big upgrade to their nine-bedroom Cotswold home: An underground escape tunnel.

        Citing planning documents obtained by British newspaper Express, Page Six says the Beckhams are looking to install "an underground passage linking the family’s nine-bed Cotswold pad to their luxury car garage," which would effectively create an escape tunnel the family could use if the circumstances for such a thing arose.

        According to the plans:

        "The proposed development includes a new basement cellar constructed beneath the extension to the existing garage outbuilding with a linked walkway...The basement cellar beneath is for storage of wine and the proposed use of the outbuilding is solely in association with the main dwelling house…It will improve security for the occupants of the property."

        What prompted this sudden desire for Bruce Wayne, Batcave -like security measures? The Beckhams are said to have started thinking about increasing their own home security after hearing that Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli was robbed at knifepoint at his North London mansion.

        It's also worth noting that the Beckhams' home has been targeted by burglars multiple times in recent years, so their focus on security is definitely understandable.

