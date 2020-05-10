Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Offered the Beckhams' Hollywood Advisor a Job

New reports suggest that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are looking to hire a professional to help them navigate their new lives in Los Angeles.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly enlisting professional help to manage their new lives in Los Angeles.

According to The Sun, the Sussexes have tried to hire Rebecca Mostow, an experienced celebrity aide, to work with them during their transition to post-royal life in America.

Mostow previously worked with the Sussexes' friends, the Beckhams when David Beckham signed on to play with the LA Galaxy in 2007.

"Rebecca is extremely discreet, diligent and professional and has been around high-end celebrities for decades," a royal insider told The Sun. "She’s exactly what Harry and Meghan were looking for and came highly recommended."

Mostow's list of celebrity employers runs deep. In addition to working with the Beckhams, her other former famous clients include the likes of Prince and Seal.

"Rebecca has her work cut out," the royal source added. "But then, working with Prince can’t have been a walk in the park."

It remains to be seen if Mostow will officially join the ranks of Team Sussex.

