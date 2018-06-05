Everything You Need To Know About the Youngest Hadid Sibling's (Ex?) Girlfriend





It's been a month since Anwar Hadid, hot younger brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid, was last spotted with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz. The Daily Mail reported that they were "still going strong" while posing together at the Prada Resort Collection show in May. Over their year and a half relationship, they frequently went on date nights, hung out at Coachella, packed on the PDA, and Peltz even gushed about how much she loves Hadid's family.

However, TMZ recently spotted Kendall Jenner making out with Hadid at last night's CFDA Awards after-party in NYC. (Kendall also alluded to her attraction to Hadid back in 2016.)

Whether or not this means Hadid and Peltz are over, her successful acting career is sure to keep her in the spotlight. Here, everything you need to know about the 23-year-old actress.

🐶🐶🌹🌹 A post shared by Anwar Hadid (@anwarhadid) on Jan 21, 2017 at 4:52pm PST

She's successful in TV and film.

At 15 years old, Peltz starred as Katara in the 2010 fantasy adventure film, The Last Airbender. She also worked on A&E's horror drama Bates Motel for three seasons and played a teenage daughter in the fourth Transformers film, Transformers: Age of Extinction. (No, Shia LaBeouf was not in this one.)

Peltz in the 2010 fantasy adventure film, The Last Airbender. Shutterstock Zade Rosenthal/Paramount/Kobal/REX

She made a cameo in Miley Cyrus' "7 Things" music video.

Are you freaking out? I'm freaking out. When Peltz was 13, she made a cameo as one of the little girls in Cyrus' angsty bop, "7 Things." (One of the top 10 Miley songs, btw.) The magic starts at 0:20.

She also made a cameo in the music video for Zayn Malik's 2016 song, "It's You." FYI, Zayn was dating Anwar's oldest sister Gigi at the time. My brother's girlfriend is going to star in my boyfriend's music video, too!

She's a model.

According to Peltz' Instagram, she's represented by IMG. She also did an interview and cover shoot for "ASOS Meets" where you can find out more fun facts about her like her favorite red carpet pose. (Speaking of red carpets, she also went to the Vanity Fair Oscar's after-party with Hadid in March.)

She's been linked to Justin Bieber.

The pair went on multiple dates together (photographic evidence here). A source told E! back in 2016, "Justin has a crush on Nicola and really enjoyed the date with her the other night. He wants to settle down and have a relationship. He feels like something steady would be good for him." They also apparently had lots of sleepovers.

She's BFFs with Sofia Richie.

The friends recently attended Alexander Wang's fashion show together in February. They were also spotted way back in 2016 having lunch and shopping. They also clearly have fun bowling together.

Splash News

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Nov 18, 2016 at 4:36pm PST

She and Anwar were friends before they started dating.

When the couple went public in January 2017 a source told E!, "They are dating. It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends." Unfortunately, Peltz and Hadid reportedly no longer follow each other on Instagram.