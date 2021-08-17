Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Made Their First Red Carpet Appearance as a Couple

Chrishell Stause had her "JLo" moment back in July, making her relationship with Jason Oppenheim public. At the time, she posted photos on Instagram of herself canoodling with her boss and Selling Sunset costar while on a group vacation to Capri. But if there's one thing that truly cements a Hollywood relationship, it's a joint red carpet appearance.

On Aug. 16, Stause and Oppenheim took their romance to the next level by attending the premiere of Disney's Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings together in Los Angeles. The two smiled widely at the camera with their arms around one another, looking happy as a pair of clams.

Stause wore a strapless little black dress embellished with glittering beads, paired with mirrored heeled pumps and equally sparkly earrings. Oppenheim kept things simple in a navy blue suit.

This is definitely a contrast to their time in Italy, where the couple wore mostly swimwear, and cruise-ready outfits.

They were also spotted in Rome on July 30, looking super relaxed and happy together, both wearing casual shorts.

It's now back to "reality" for the two estate agents. Their reality show, which follows their house-selling endeavors as well as their personal drama, has been renewed for two seasons—as castmate Mary Fitzgerald confirmed on Instagram back in May. "We’re back baby! Selling Sunset Season 4 & 5 coming to you so so sooooon!!!" she wrote. At time of writing, the actual release date for the much-anticipated next season has yet to be announced.

