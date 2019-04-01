Although it doesn't formally release viewing figures, Netflix is presumably enjoying the early success of Selling Sunset, a new reality show about The Oppenheim Group and their work selling high-end real estate Southern California (you know, with a side helping of sweet, sweet drama between the female agents). Netflix's first-ever docusoap's first season is eight episodes, and executive producer Adam DiVello also helmed The Hills and Laguna Beach. And fans are already clamoring for Season 2 of Selling Sunset, even though the first one was literally just released on March 22.

Fans are busily and excitedly discussing the show on social media, which is usually a good indication of a show's popularity. One fan, beauty editor Mariah Leonard, said, "It was the most overly-dramatic and catty show I never knew I needed. Legitimately The Hills of real estate shows."

So, will we get a second season? It's still early, and Netflix is probably waiting for the numbers to tally up, but we're already getting some hints that maybe we will. Jason Oppenheim, who heads up the Oppenheim Group and stars in the show, spoke to Express and didn't rule out the possibility of a second season, saying simply (and quite teasingly), "That will be a decision for Netflix to make first."

Ok, super recommend Selling Sunset on Netflix. It’s like a mix of The Hills and Million Dollar Listing and I am LIVING for this reality series — Jocelyn (@jawsolyn) March 23, 2019

PSA: The creator of “Laguna Beach” and “The Hills” has a shiny new reality show on Netflix called “Selling Sunset” about (shocker!) rich people in Southern California, with a side of real estate. You’re welcome. — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) March 31, 2019

LOL turned on “Selling Sunset” on Netflix and finished the whole season today. Googled when the next season will come out only to find out the first season just came out today... 😂 — Makenzieeeee (@makenziesmithh) March 23, 2019

Producer DiVello didn't comment either way speaking to Variety, but he did say, "It will be super interesting to see what happens when it launches. Netflix had great insight, most of them are experienced producers. You have more creative freedom." He added, "I guess we’ll know [it did well] if they pick it up again."

While we wait, here's a behind-the-scenes look at the premiere party for the first season (one of the agents is married to Justin Hartley from This Is Us, and it looks like he was there!):

More to come on whether Netflix will give more of us the real estate eye candy—and drama!—we all want and love.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE