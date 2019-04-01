Hanna
Today's Top Stories
1
Meet Esme Creed-Miles, Star of Amazon's 'Hanna'
image
2
Meghan Markle's $8 Skincare Secret
image
3
The Best Pairs of Grown-Up Denim Shorts Out There
image
4
Vote in the March Dadness Sweet Sixteen Now
Street Style - Seoul Fashion Week 2019 F/W - Day 5
5
The All-Time Best Online Thrift Stores

Will 'Selling Sunset' Have a Season 2?

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images

Although it doesn't formally release viewing figures, Netflix is presumably enjoying the early success of Selling Sunset, a new reality show about The Oppenheim Group and their work selling high-end real estate Southern California (you know, with a side helping of sweet, sweet drama between the female agents). Netflix's first-ever docusoap's first season is eight episodes, and executive producer Adam DiVello also helmed The Hills and Laguna Beach. And fans are already clamoring for Season 2 of Selling Sunset, even though the first one was literally just released on March 22.

Fans are busily and excitedly discussing the show on social media, which is usually a good indication of a show's popularity. One fan, beauty editor Mariah Leonard, said, "It was the most overly-dramatic and catty show I never knew I needed. Legitimately The Hills of real estate shows."

So, will we get a second season? It's still early, and Netflix is probably waiting for the numbers to tally up, but we're already getting some hints that maybe we will. Jason Oppenheim, who heads up the Oppenheim Group and stars in the show, spoke to Express and didn't rule out the possibility of a second season, saying simply (and quite teasingly), "That will be a decision for Netflix to make first."

Producer DiVello didn't comment either way speaking to Variety, but he did say, "It will be super interesting to see what happens when it launches. Netflix had great insight, most of them are experienced producers. You have more creative freedom." He added, "I guess we’ll know [it did well] if they pick it up again."

While we wait, here's a behind-the-scenes look at the premiere party for the first season (one of the agents is married to Justin Hartley from This Is Us, and it looks like he was there!):

More to come on whether Netflix will give more of us the real estate eye candy—and drama!—we all want and love.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
It's Official: 'The Hills' Is Getting a Reboot
MTV's 'The Hills Live: A Hollywood Ending' Series Finale - Inside
Will Kristin Cavallari Ever Return to 'The Hills?'
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Another Day, Another 'KUWTK' Photoshop Fail!
image Sophie Turner on the 'Game of Thrones' Ending
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Wedding Plans So Far
image Baby Sussex is Raising $$$ For Meghan's Charities
image How Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas First Met is Cute
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Scout's Early Years Pilot At Gilwell Park Kate Middleton Has Hired a New Stylist
image The Queen Let Will & Kate Break Royal Protocol
image All of Maisie Williams' GOT Predictions Were Wrong
image Chissy Teigen Just Got Super Real About Her Weight
image The Feminist Reason Sophie Turner Did Dark Phoenix