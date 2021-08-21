Royal fans who wrote to Prince William and Kate Middleton to offer condolences following Prince Philip's death are receiving a personal note from the couple.

"They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time," a note in the card reads.

Prince William and Kate Middleton appreciate everyone who offered them condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent out personalized notes to people who wrote to their office with kind words as the royal family processed the loss of Philip earlier this year. Royal blogger account Gert's Royal Replies (which, like the name implies, is dedicated to sharing replies the royal family send out to fans who write them) shared pictures of the note on Instagram and Twitter this week.

The folded card included both Will and Kate's individual monograms, along with a picture of Philip in his full military uniform from 2012 during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Inside, the Cambridges included a typed note that reads:

"The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.

Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."

