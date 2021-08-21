Today's Top Stories
Prince William and Kate Middleton Sent Cards to the People Who Offered Condolences After Prince Philip's Death

By Kayleigh Roberts
canberra, australia april 25 catherine, duchess of cambridge and prince william, duke of cambridge walk along the world war i wall of remembrance during their visit to the australian war memorial on anzac day on april 25 2014 in canberra, australia the duke and duchess of cambridge are on a three week tour of australia and new zealand, the first official trip overseas with their son, prince george of cambridge photo by gary ramage poolgetty images
PoolGetty Images
      • "They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time," a note in the card reads.

        Prince William and Kate Middleton appreciate everyone who offered them condolences after Prince Philip's death this spring.

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have sent out personalized notes to people who wrote to their office with kind words as the royal family processed the loss of Philip earlier this year. Royal blogger account Gert's Royal Replies (which, like the name implies, is dedicated to sharing replies the royal family send out to fans who write them) shared pictures of the note on Instagram and Twitter this week.

        The folded card included both Will and Kate's individual monograms, along with a picture of Philip in his full military uniform from 2012 during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Inside, the Cambridges included a typed note that reads:

        "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh.
        Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.
        They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time."
