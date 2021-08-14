Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Might Work Together on a Netflix Project

By Kayleigh Roberts
london, england july 13 catherine, duchess of cambridge and meghan, duchess of sussex in the royal box on centre court during day twelve of the wimbledon tennis championships at all england lawn tennis and croquet club on july 13, 2019 in london, england photo by karwai tanggetty images
Karwai TangGetty Images
    • "Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy," the insider told Us Weekly.
      • The source said Kate has considered the idea and "is very flattered" by the offer.

        Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle are in a great place—such a great place, in fact, that they're reportedly considering working together.

        According to a new report from Us Weekly, the royal sisters-in-law have been talking more and more recently and some of those talks seem to be business-related.

        "Meghan and Kate are actually getting along really well and have been in touch more often," a source told the magazine. "Meghan has been talking to her about collaborating on a project for Netflix, a documentary that will spotlight Kate’s charity work and the huge impact she’s made with her philanthropy."

        If the project actually happens, it would presumably come about as part of Meghan and Prince Harry's deal with Netflix. It's not clear if Kate would really go forward with the idea, but the royal source says she is considering it.

        "Kate is very flattered, and it’s all very positive between them," the insider explained.

        In April, Harry and Meghan announced their first docuseries for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, which will follow the journey to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020.

        "Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve," Harry explained in a press release the Invictus Games Foundation shared when the series was announced. "This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year. As Archewell Productions’ first series with Netflix, in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead or prouder of the Invictus community for continuously inspiring global healing, human potential and continued service."

