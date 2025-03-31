I'm starting to wonder if Dua Lipa's personal style is solar powered. The longer she spends along the Australian coastline, the more creative ways she subverts the classic beach bikini outfit.

Take her look for a stroll near the water on March 30. The "Levitating" singer once again swapped her beach tote for a Chanel bag and traded sandals for $995 Maison Margiela Tabi flats. But where her previous outfit still got slightly nautical with a sheer skirt and polka dot Frankies Bikini, her latest look swerved off the docks and toward the Chanel runway.

Dua Lipa took another beach trip in Australia wearing decidedly not-nautical pieces. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Eschewing a crochet cover-up or a bikini styled as a shirt, Dua instead pulled a Chanel Cruise 2025 sweater for her latest seaside hang. The fuzzy knit was coated in red, black, green, and yellow stripes—almost like an Italian rainbow cookie made wearable—and closed with double-C buttons. It had first walked a runway in the south of France with a matching striped mini dress and patent leather ballet flats. But Dua took styling into her own hands, adding a white tank top and denim jorts.

Copy and pasting runway pieces into her off-duty wardrobe has been Dua Lipa's favorite hobby while down under. Her recent trip to Australia has also come with Valentino polka dot dresses, Marni graphic tees, and a few more Chanel bags—not to mention the ballet sneaker trend that's dominated every major fashion capital this past season.

The star has still managed to get casual from time to time, though. Exploring Melbourne, Australia, on an earlier leg of the tour, she took styling cues from Bella Hadid with cowboy boots and cut-off shorts.

Over the weekend, Dua tried on runway looks from Valentino (left) and Marni (right). (Image credit: Instagram/Dua Lipa)

From city to city, the only real constant in Dua Lipa's Aussie wardrobe is her roster of designer bags. She jetted between cities with an overflowing Birkin bag on her arm; every single outing between shows has featured a Chanel 22 as Dua's plus-one. Maybe it's time to redefine the beach staple.

