Dua Lipa's Anti-Bikini Beach Outfit Combines a Chanel Sweater and $995 Flats

No swimsuit in sight.

Dua Lipa staring at the camera wearing a necklace and diamond earrings.
(Image credit: Instagram/@dualipa)
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm starting to wonder if Dua Lipa's personal style is solar powered. The longer she spends along the Australian coastline, the more creative ways she subverts the classic beach bikini outfit.

Take her look for a stroll near the water on March 30. The "Levitating" singer once again swapped her beach tote for a Chanel bag and traded sandals for $995 Maison Margiela Tabi flats. But where her previous outfit still got slightly nautical with a sheer skirt and polka dot Frankies Bikini, her latest look swerved off the docks and toward the Chanel runway.

Dua Lipa walks along the beach wearing a striped sweater and Tabi ballet flats

Dua Lipa took another beach trip in Australia wearing decidedly not-nautical pieces.

(Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Eschewing a crochet cover-up or a bikini styled as a shirt, Dua instead pulled a Chanel Cruise 2025 sweater for her latest seaside hang. The fuzzy knit was coated in red, black, green, and yellow stripes—almost like an Italian rainbow cookie made wearable—and closed with double-C buttons. It had first walked a runway in the south of France with a matching striped mini dress and patent leather ballet flats. But Dua took styling into her own hands, adding a white tank top and denim jorts.

501® Mid Thigh Denim Cutoff Shorts
Levi's®
501® Mid Thigh Denim Cutoff Shorts

Tabi Ballerina Flat
Maison Margiela
Tabi Ballerina Flat

Copy and pasting runway pieces into her off-duty wardrobe has been Dua Lipa's favorite hobby while down under. Her recent trip to Australia has also come with Valentino polka dot dresses, Marni graphic tees, and a few more Chanel bags—not to mention the ballet sneaker trend that's dominated every major fashion capital this past season.

The star has still managed to get casual from time to time, though. Exploring Melbourne, Australia, on an earlier leg of the tour, she took styling cues from Bella Hadid with cowboy boots and cut-off shorts.

Dua Lipa wearing a strapless pink and black polka dot dress and a white T-shirt and black skirt

Over the weekend, Dua tried on runway looks from Valentino (left) and Marni (right).

(Image credit: Instagram/Dua Lipa)

From city to city, the only real constant in Dua Lipa's Aussie wardrobe is her roster of designer bags. She jetted between cities with an overflowing Birkin bag on her arm; every single outing between shows has featured a Chanel 22 as Dua's plus-one. Maybe it's time to redefine the beach staple.

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion & Beauty News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”

Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸