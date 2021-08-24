Reese Witherspoon Shared a "Goofy" Family Moment With Her Kids on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon generously gave us a glimpse into life with two of her kids, Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Philippe. The actress posted a sweet family photo on Instagram, where she's aiming a giant, open-mouthed grin at the camera and wrapping one arm each around her children.

To her left is 21-year-old Ava, famous for being her mom's carbon copy, who is jumping for joy, one foot and two arms lifted in the air. To her right is 17-year-old Deacon, who is trying to stand straight and failing slightly thanks to his mom and sister's antics—but he is smiling wide nonetheless.

"Turns out… goofy is genetic!" Witherspoon captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken on vacation, with the ocean and palm trees on full display in the background.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The photo is probably from a few weeks ago, as Witherspoon posted a selfie with Ava on July 22 that looks like it was taken the same day. This one simply read, "My girl" followed by a red heart emoji. Still, I take no issue with a good #latergram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The kids' dad also recently shared vacation pics with Deacon, taken during a trip to New Mexico. "The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed," the actor wrote to caption a series of beautiful photos from McCauley Warm Springs. In the pics, he and Deacon enjoy dad-and-son bonding time swimming and taking in the views. Delightful.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io