Reese Witherspoon Shared a "Goofy" Family Moment With Her Kids on Instagram

The three of them look so happy together.

By Iris Goldsztajn
hollywood, california december 11 l r ava elizabeth phillippe, honoree reese witherspoon, and deacon reese phillippe attend the hollywood reporters power 100 women in entertainment at milk studios on december 11, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by stefanie keenangetty images for the hollywood reporter
Stefanie KeenanGetty Images

Reese Witherspoon generously gave us a glimpse into life with two of her kids, Ava and Deacon, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Philippe. The actress posted a sweet family photo on Instagram, where she's aiming a giant, open-mouthed grin at the camera and wrapping one arm each around her children.

To her left is 21-year-old Ava, famous for being her mom's carbon copy, who is jumping for joy, one foot and two arms lifted in the air. To her right is 17-year-old Deacon, who is trying to stand straight and failing slightly thanks to his mom and sister's antics—but he is smiling wide nonetheless.

"Turns out… goofy is genetic!" Witherspoon captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken on vacation, with the ocean and palm trees on full display in the background.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The photo is probably from a few weeks ago, as Witherspoon posted a selfie with Ava on July 22 that looks like it was taken the same day. This one simply read, "My girl" followed by a red heart emoji. Still, I take no issue with a good #latergram.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The kids' dad also recently shared vacation pics with Deacon, taken during a trip to New Mexico. "The rocky uphill hike was well worth the warm woodland baptism that followed," the actor wrote to caption a series of beautiful photos from McCauley Warm Springs. In the pics, he and Deacon enjoy dad-and-son bonding time swimming and taking in the views. Delightful.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
