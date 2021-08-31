Today's Top Stories
Benji Madden Celebrated Cameron Diaz With an Emotional Birthday Post

The former actress turned 49 on Aug. 30.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca january 27 benji madden l and cameron diaz attend a basketball game between the washington wizards and the los angeles lakers at staples center on january 27, 2015 in los angeles, california photo by noel vasquezgc images
Noel VasquezGetty Images

Cameron Diaz turned 49 on Aug. 30, and her husband Benji Madden jumped on the opportunity to gush about her. Madden, whose Instagram bio describes him as "Husband/Dadda/Brother/Worker/Painter/Maker/Friend" (he contains multitudes), shared one of his paintings on Instagram to celebrate the former actress' birthday.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you [...] what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you @camerondiaz."

Madden's brothers chimed in with their own sweet words for their sister-in-law. Joel Madden, who is married to Nicole Richie, wrote, "the best @camerondiaz" with three red hearts. Josh Madden commented, "brightest loveliest light @camerondiaz."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This isn't the first time Benji Madden has used his art to send a sweet message to his wife. On Mother's Day, he captioned one of his paintings, "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy-thank you for all you do Happy Mother’s Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!

"Also wish a Blessed day for my mom, my sisters, my friends and colleagues who are also selfless incredible mothers, and to all the mothers out there who may not get to hear these words from someone today much love from our family U r All Gods!!!!!!"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Diaz and Madden were married in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2019.

