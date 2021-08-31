Benji Madden Celebrated Cameron Diaz With an Emotional Birthday Post

Cameron Diaz turned 49 on Aug. 30, and her husband Benji Madden jumped on the opportunity to gush about her. Madden, whose Instagram bio describes him as "Husband/Dadda/Brother/Worker/Painter/Maker/Friend" (he contains multitudes), shared one of his paintings on Instagram to celebrate the former actress' birthday.

He captioned the post, "Happy Birthday to my Wife, you are beautiful in all ways, we are so lucky to have you [...] what you do who you are day in and day out to the ones you love always true blue- hard to put it all in a IG post but I love to have a reason to say it out loud I love you @camerondiaz."

Madden's brothers chimed in with their own sweet words for their sister-in-law. Joel Madden, who is married to Nicole Richie, wrote, "the best @camerondiaz" with three red hearts. Josh Madden commented, "brightest loveliest light @camerondiaz."

This isn't the first time Benji Madden has used his art to send a sweet message to his wife. On Mother's Day, he captioned one of his paintings, "My Religion is family, and Mother is GOD. @camerondiaz You care for us and nurture us. Everything around you grows and flourishes in your light. Our little one and me get to live our life being loved by you and we are grateful. We love you forever Mommy-thank you for all you do Happy Mother’s Day also the food!!!! I Got to take a Second to acknowledge the food!!!

"Also wish a Blessed day for my mom, my sisters, my friends and colleagues who are also selfless incredible mothers, and to all the mothers out there who may not get to hear these words from someone today much love from our family U r All Gods!!!!!!"

Diaz and Madden were married in 2015, and welcomed their daughter Raddix in 2019.

