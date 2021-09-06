Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Divorce Announcement "Seems Very Sudden," Source Says

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are divorcing after three years of marriage, a decision that seemingly came out of nowhere for a source who frequents the couple.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement to People on Sept. 3. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they told the outlet. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The day after this sad announcement, a source who had spent time with the now-exes just a few months ago told People that they really hadn't seen this coming. "In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl," the source says. "They were affectionate and seemed great. The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking."

This just goes to show that you really never know what's going on for someone behind closed doors.

Cuoco and Cook started dating in 2016 and had a breathtaking wedding in 2018, with their pets sweetly sharing the spotlight.

On June 30, 2021, Cuoco seemed to prove this "shocked" source right with a gushing anniversary post dedicated to Cook. "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met," she wrote on Instagram. "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

So love is dead, I guess.

