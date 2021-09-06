Today's Top Stories
1
5 Women Journalists Reflect on Covering 9/11
2
The Best Labor Day Sales to Start Shopping Now
3
'We Were Never Here' Will Cure Your Wanderlust
4
Let's Celebrate Olivia Rodrigo's Asian Heritage
5
Meghan & Kate Reconciliation Is "Wishful Thinking"

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook's Divorce Announcement "Seems Very Sudden," Source Says

The decision was completely unexpected, apparently.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca march 24 kaley cuoco and karl cook attend seth rogens hilarity for charity at hollywood palladium on march 24, 2018 in los angeles, california photo by rachel murraygetty images for netflix
Rachel MurrayGetty Images

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are divorcing after three years of marriage, a decision that seemingly came out of nowhere for a source who frequents the couple.

The couple announced their split in a joint statement to People on Sept. 3. "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they told the outlet. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The day after this sad announcement, a source who had spent time with the now-exes just a few months ago told People that they really hadn't seen this coming. "In the beginning of the summer, Kaley seemed very happy with Karl," the source says. "They were affectionate and seemed great. The split seems very sudden. It's pretty shocking."

This just goes to show that you really never know what's going on for someone behind closed doors.

Cuoco and Cook started dating in 2016 and had a breathtaking wedding in 2018, with their pets sweetly sharing the spotlight.

On June 30, 2021, Cuoco seemed to prove this "shocked" source right with a gushing anniversary post dedicated to Cook. "NY, June 30th ,2016 is the year we met," she wrote on Instagram. "2 years to the day before we got married and now 3 years married! Why have you stayed married to me for so long?! I’m sincerely impressed @mrtankcook lol I love you oh so much you have no idea …happy anniversary!!!"

So love is dead, I guess.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
Kaley Cuoco Shines in a Yellow Gingham Sundress
Kaley Cuoco Wore a Princess Dress to Globes
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Simone Biles Celebrated Olympic Wins a Month Later
Kate Hudson Turns Heads in a Red Gown in Venice
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Britney's Boyfriend Was Spotted Browsing Rings
Chrissy Teigen Celebrates Longest Sobriety Streak
Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Have A+ Chemistry
Here's David Beckham's Butt, You're Welcome
Harry Should Really Stop Taking Private Jets
Harry and Meghan Are Trying to Meet with the Queen
Why Meghan's Instagram May Have “Upset” Camilla
Oprah Might Bring Harry and Meghan to the Emmys