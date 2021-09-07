Cardi B and Offset Shared Sweet Hospital Pics After Welcoming Their Baby Boy

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby boy on Sept. 4, and have each proudly shared a sweet family moment with him on Instagram. Cardi was first to announce her son's arrival, sharing a photo of herself and Offset sitting up together on her hospital bed looking down dotingly at their little boy with the caption, "9/4/21." Hearty congratulations poured in from the likes of Kris Jenner, Taraji P. Henson and Chance the Rapper.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Offset followed with a pic of himself lying on a fold-up bed with his son in his arms, while Cardi looks on at them from her own hospital bed. Offset captioned the pic, "Chapter 5." The couple have a daughter together, Kulture, who was born in 2018, but this is Offset's fifth child—he is also dad to Kalea, Koda and Jordan.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

"We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son," Cardi and Offset said in a statement shared with People. "He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Just a few days before giving birth, Cardi B turned heads walking around New York City in bubblegum pink loungewear, big white sneakers, a blue Chanel bag and blingy silver jewelry. Offset appeared to look down adoringly at his wife's baby bump.

Gotham Getty Images

The two have been married since 2017, and although they split up in 2018 before getting back together, then almost divorced but called the divorce off (that's two breakups, one marriage and zero divorces by my count), they have seemed really happy together in recent months. Back in February, Cardi captioned a series of photos of them together, "Let’s make it last forever." Congratulations to the happy family.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io