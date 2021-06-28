Cardi B is pregnant with her second child!

She joined Migos on stage at the BET Awards Sunday, wearing a custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that framed her pregnancy bump.

Cardi and husband Offset welcomed daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in 2018.

Congratulations are in order for Cardi B and Offset, who are expecting their second child together! Cardi revealed her pregnancy at the BET Awards Sunday, which celebrated the theme "Year of the Black Woman," joining Migos on stage for a performance of "Type Shit." She wore a black bejeweled bodysuit for the occasion—custom Dolce & Gabbana, stylist Kollin Carter revealed on Instagram—which perfectly framed her pregnancy bump. Cardi went on to share a stunning pregnancy portrait on Instagram, in which she poses nude with white paint covering her chest and bump. "#2!" she captioned the post, tagging husband Offset.

Cardi knows how to make a pregnancy announcement: She confirmed her first pregnancy with daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, who turns 3 next month, during a performance on Saturday Night Live. She wore a custom white Christian Siriano gown to perform "Be Careful," her pregnancy bump revealed as the camera zoomed out.

As well as revealing her pregnancy, Cardi added two more trophies to her collection at the BET Awards, as Vulture reports. Record-breaking single "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, won best collaboration and video of the year. Megan won a further two awards: best female hip-hop artist and viewers' choice award for "Savage (Remix)" with Beyoncé.

Cardi spoke about collaborating with Megan in her 2020 Billboard Woman of the Year interview, sharing her desire to uplift other women in the industry. "When female artists are rising, you don’t have to put one down because the others are rising. Every single time a female rapper comes out, people wanna start fake beef," she said.

"With 'WAP,' I just hoped it would debut in the top 20. It did better than I even thought it would. I was crying and shit. When I heard Megan’s verse, I’m like, 'Oh, shit. Sounds even better now. Woo!'" Cardi continued. "When I linked up with Megan and it was time for me to send her a song, I was like, 'This has to be the song. There’s no other song that makes sense for me to put her on. This girl is freaky-deaky—I know she’s gonna kill it,' and she did."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

