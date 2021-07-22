Cardi B has a truly exceptional pregnancy wardrobe, and earlier this week, she wore perhaps my favorite look so far: a cherry red bodycon dress by Mugler, which she accessorized with pointed-toe PVC heels, gold jewelry, and an acutely covetable camel Birkin bag. "Every other day new wig new hair, come take me out this Mugler," Cardi captioned the snap, quoting her verse from new Normani collaboration "Wild Side" (if you've yet to watch the video, do so right now.)

Speaking of Birkins: In the second slide, Cardi shared a glimpse at her enviable Birkin collection, including a green croc version that I'll dream about for the rest of the week. Observe:

Cardi revealed her second pregnancy at the 2021 BET Awards last month, joining Migos on stage in a custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit that perfectly framed her pregnancy bump. Appearing on live radio app Stationhead Tuesday, as People reports, she reflected on finding out she was pregnant earlier this year, a few weeks before the Grammys.

"My mouth started to get real watery, and I started getting real carsick," she said. Revealing how she shared the news with Offset, she said, "I was like, 'I think I'm pregnant, bro,' and he was like, 'Oh shit.'" After a pregnancy test came back positive, Cardi recalled, "We just started laughing, like 'Oh Lord, we got so much to do.'"

Sharing a stunning pregnancy photoshoot with Offset on Instagram in June, Cardi wrote, "We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing. Our home feels so blissful and very busy.

"But we are ready and so happy!!" she concluded. "Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

