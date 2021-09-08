Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Announcement Is a Cinematic Masterpiece

It was just a few weeks ago that sources confirmed to People that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their second child together—after fans had become convinced that Jenner was pregnant, based on her social media activity.

Then, a source told Us Weekly that the couple had been wanting a younger sibling for Stormi Webster for a long time, and had been trying to get pregnant for months.

Now, it’s become very clear that Jenner and Scott couldn’t be more thrilled. Jenner, who had yet to address the pregnancy rumors, has more than delivered (no, not like that) on that front.

On her Instagram page, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling, 24, posted a 90-second video announcement of her happy news—which IMO should totally be nominated for the Oscar for best short film, or the Grammy for best music video, or something.

The video, which is set to sentimental piano music, starts with a shot of a positive pregnancy test, followed by Scott embracing Jenner’s belly. Then, the couple fastens little Stormi in the backseat of their car, and Jenner asks her daughter, “are you ready to go to Mommy’s doctor?” The doctor in question tells Jenner, “honestly, you’re days away, a couple of days away, from a heartbeat,” to which the mom-to-be laughs giddily. Scott grins at the camera.

The next scene shows Stormi handing Kris Jenner the scans in an envelope, which is how the couple told the Kardashian matriarch their happy news. “Stormi! We’re gonna have a baby!” she tells her granddaughter, as she laughs with joy. “This is one of the happiest days of my life!”

More scenes show the happy family enjoying happy family times together at home, in restaurants, at the doctor's... Jenner poses for several artful baby bump shots and Stormi kisses her belly.

Congratulations from the couple's famous family and friends were quick to pour in. "I can't handle it," said Kendall Jenner. "Crying all over again," wrote Kris Jenner. "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," gushed Kourtney Kardashian. Gigi and Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber also offered their hearty congrats.

Jenner also reshared well wishes on her Instagram Stories. Kim Kardashian wrote, "OMGGGGG more babies!!!! More cousins!!!! Congrats @kyliejenner & @travisscott."

Kylie Jenner/Kim Kardashian Instagram

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io