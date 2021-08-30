Today's Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Doing Lots of Kissing While on Vacation in Italy

They love a good PDA session.

By Iris Goldsztajn
las vegas, nevada july 10 kourtney kardashian and travis barker are seen in attendance during the ufc 264 event at t mobile arena on july 10, 2021 in las vegas, nevada photo by jeff bottarizuffa llc
Jeff BottariGetty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are more in love than ever, if Instagram is anything to go by. The lovebirds are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy, and have each posted a photo of themselves making out on a boat—which, in fairness, doesn't sound like a bad way to pass the time.

Kardashian's post shows her in a tiny black bikini, with her arms wrapped around Barker's neck and her lips firmly pressed to his. She captioned it, "That’s Amore," and he commented a black heart emoji.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Barker's post, which is tagged in Portofino, looks to have been taken later in the day and shows the two of them sharing a sweet kiss. He is wearing a spiky black hoodie while she accessorized her plain cover-up with large Prada sunglasses. The caption reads simply, "Italy" followed by a black heart. Kardashian commented, "With you," adding a black heart of her own.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

While in Italy, the two were also spotted walking around Venice. On that occasion, Kardashian wore a black crop top with a short black cardigan, and a silky red and black mini skirt, and Barker wore a graphic t-shirt and pinstriped pants.

venice, italy august 29 kourtney kardashian and travis barker are seen on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by photopixgc images
PhotopixGetty Images

The couple officially confirmed that they were dating back in February, and have since shared a fair amount of PDA on Instagram. Barker also got "Kourtney" tattooed on his chest, and the two have reportedly discussed getting married. Kardashian shares three children—Mason, Penelope and Reign—with her ex Scott Disick, but they were never married.

