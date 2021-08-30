Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are more in love than ever, if Instagram is anything to go by. The lovebirds are currently enjoying a vacation in Italy, and have each posted a photo of themselves making out on a boat—which, in fairness, doesn't sound like a bad way to pass the time.
Kardashian's post shows her in a tiny black bikini, with her arms wrapped around Barker's neck and her lips firmly pressed to his. She captioned it, "That’s Amore," and he commented a black heart emoji.
Barker's post, which is tagged in Portofino, looks to have been taken later in the day and shows the two of them sharing a sweet kiss. He is wearing a spiky black hoodie while she accessorized her plain cover-up with large Prada sunglasses. The caption reads simply, "Italy" followed by a black heart. Kardashian commented, "With you," adding a black heart of her own.
While in Italy, the two were also spotted walking around Venice. On that occasion, Kardashian wore a black crop top with a short black cardigan, and a silky red and black mini skirt, and Barker wore a graphic t-shirt and pinstriped pants.
The couple officially confirmed that they were dating back in February, and have since shared a fair amount of PDA on Instagram. Barker also got "Kourtney" tattooed on his chest, and the two have reportedly discussed getting married. Kardashian shares three children—Mason, Penelope and Reign—with her ex Scott Disick, but they were never married.