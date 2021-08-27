Today's Top Stories
1
How to Invest Without Risking Much at All
2
The First Timer’s Guide to Santorini, Greece
3
Wine Didn't Make Me a Better Mom
4
Why Oribe's Desertland Perfume Is Worth It
5
'The Great British Baking Show' Is Coming Back!

Kim Kardashian Will Keep "West" in Her Name Following Divorce From Kanye West

She is still KKW.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny september 07 kanye west and kim kardashian attend the kanye west yeezy season 4 fashion show on september 7, 2016 in new york city photo by kevin mazurgetty images for yeezy season 4
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorced in February 2021, but Kardashian isn't planning to change her name, now or in the future. A source told E! News that she will be keeping "West" as part of her last name for a very understandable reason.

"Because West is the kids' last name, she plans to keep it too," the source said. "It makes it easier and not confusing for them. They are always going to be a family and family unit. She feels like it's in the kids' best interest to all have the same last name."

It may be worth noting as well that Kardashian's beauty line is named "KKW," so it could be a little awkward if those were no longer her initials—though of course it wouldn't be the end of the world.

It also sounds like keeping her current name won't act as any sort of painful reminder for Kardashian, since she and West are apparently quite good friends these days. "Kim has been supporting Kanye and they are getting along," the source added. "Things are a lot less tense than they have been in a while."

The ex-couple recently proved this tenfold when they recreated a wedding scene for West's listening party for new album Donda. Kardashian appeared in a Balenciaga wedding dress, and walked towards West while organ music could be heard in the background. If anything says "amicable divorce," it has to be the willingness to act out an actual wedding ceremony in front of thousands of viewers.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Related Stories
Kanye Says Kim Is Still in Love With Him
Kanye Has Filed to Change His Legal Name to "Ye"

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Simone Biles Introduces Her "Cabo Girl Gang"
Meghan & Harry Were "Furious" About These Photos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kim Wore a Wedding Dress to Kanye's Album Party
Britney Spears Compliments BF Sam Asghari on Insta
Lizzo and Niall Tested Their Compatibility on TV
Kylie & Travis Tried "for Many Months" for a Baby
Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively on Her Birthday
Meghan & Harry Are "Very Close" With Will & Kate
Kanye Has Filed to Change His Legal Name to "Ye"
See Simone Biles' Tropical Vacation Pics