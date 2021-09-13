Happy birthday, Shari Johnson-Jefferson! Lizzo's mom celebrated her special day in style thanks to her very thoughtful daughter.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Lizzo follows her mom into a walk-in closet, saying, "wow, it's set up nice in here, huh!" to which Johnson-Jefferson responds, "it really is!"

Lizzo then shows us around the closet, where tons of beautiful pieces are hanging from the rails. "Look at these clothes!" she says to her mom. "You like these clothes? These are your clothes!" That's when Johnson-Jefferson starts to get visibly emotional. She then walks around the closet, inspecting the clothes more closely and saying, "wow!"

Johnson-Jefferson then quips, "I won't look like a bum anymore!" Lizzo agrees, "no ma'am! Not on my watch!" They both laugh.

Cue a fashion show with Johnson-Jefferson expertly modeling some of her new clothes while sipping on some well-deserved birthday bubbly.

Lizzo explained why clothes were so meaningful to her and her mom in her caption: "Ever since daddy passed you’ve been telling me it’s been hard to dress nice for yourself. I know I can’t bring ur best friend back… but I still wanna give you the world. Happy birthday mommy, I love you. Time to be FLYY, girl! Thank you @jasonrembert"

This is just the most touching video and message—and if you watch one thing today, I think this should be it. Here's to hoping all of Mama Lizzo's birthday wishes come true.

