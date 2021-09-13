Nicki Minaj Says She Isn't Vaccinated and Won't Go to the Met Gala

Ahead of the Met Gala, Nicki Minaj shared on Twitter that she isn't vaccinated against COVID-19 and won't be attending fashion's biggest night. The 2021 Met Gala mandates full vaccination, meaning all attendees have to show proof of being fully vaccinated to be present. "They want you to get vaccinated for the Met," Minaj wrote. "If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one."

Minaj previously wrote: "I have an infant with no nannies during COVID. who mad? Not risking his health to be seen." She also shared that she'd already been infected with COVID-19, writing: "I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID?...Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama?""

The COVID-19 vaccine has been shown in numerous scientific trials to be safe and effective, and by far the best way to protect yourself and your community against the virus. A recent study found that unvaccinated people are 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated. The same study showed that vaccinated individuals were five times less likely to be infected with the virus, and 10 times less likely to end up in the hospital.

Many of Minaj's fans plead with her to reconsider her stance on the vaccine. "Nicki I love you to death, but you were wrong. The vaccine absolutely significantly reduces the chances of hospitalization and serious illness. Please I beg, let's stay educated on this topic and trust the scientists and doctor who have worked tirelessly to help us end this. Ily," wrote one fan. Another wrote: "please don’t spread this agenda.. listen to health officials."

Other fans left comments like: "researchers did their research. they are way more qualified than any of us, including me and you." and "i’m shaking and crying, a lot of people are asking you to delete, it’s triggering for so many."

