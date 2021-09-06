Today's Top Stories
Kate Hudson Turns Heads in a Red Gown With Sheer Accents at the Venice Film Festival

The dreamy dress comes courtesy of Valentino.

By Iris Goldsztajn
venice, italy september 05 kate hudson attends the red carpet of the movie mona lisa and the blood moon during the 78th venice international film festival on september 05, 2021 in venice, italy photo by stefania dalessandrogetty images
Stefania D&apos;AlessandroGetty Images

Kate Hudson is definitely making a splash at the Venice Film Festival this year. The actress appeared on the red carpet for her movie Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon wearing a jaw-dropping gauzy red gown by Valentino.

The dress featured a rectangular sheer panel in the front and more sheer accents on the sleeves. It also had lacy details including a high collar, and a full skirt made of tulle. Captioning a photo of herself on the red carpet on Instagram, Hudson wrote, "Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true! You’re a legend and I love wearing your creations Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you’re so wonderful #venicefilmfestival2021 #monalisaandthebloodmoon #ariesred"

Fashion stylist Sophie Lopez was behind Hudson's bold look, while Giannandrea styled her loose wavy locks and Quinn Murphy did her makeup.

venice, italy september 05 kate hudson attends the red carpet of the movie mona lisa and the blood moon during the 78th venice international film festival on september 05, 2021 in venice, italy photo by stefania dalessandrogetty images
Stefania D&apos;AlessandroGetty Images

This wasn't the first head-turning look Hudson has worn throughout the festival. She also attended the Celebration Of Women In Cinema Gala on Sept. 4, wearing a very sexy cutout black gown by Eli Mizrahi, which didn't cover much skin. Posting a photo of herself in one of Venice's famous water taxis, the actress wrote, "'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' -Coco Chanel I chose fabric…. @monotofficial @elimizrahi #veniceitaly"

Leslie Odom Jr. commented scissors and an explosion emoji, while Olivia Munn wrote, "HOLY SH*T." Enough said.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Hudson stars in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon alongside Ed Skrein, Craig Robinson and Jeon Jong-seo.

