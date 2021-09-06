Kate Hudson Turns Heads in a Red Gown With Sheer Accents at the Venice Film Festival

Kate Hudson is definitely making a splash at the Venice Film Festival this year. The actress appeared on the red carpet for her movie Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon wearing a jaw-dropping gauzy red gown by Valentino.

The dress featured a rectangular sheer panel in the front and more sheer accents on the sleeves. It also had lacy details including a high collar, and a full skirt made of tulle. Captioning a photo of herself on the red carpet on Instagram, Hudson wrote, "Grazie @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli for making this Aries girl dress dream come true! You’re a legend and I love wearing your creations Love to the @maisonvalentino team, you’re so wonderful #venicefilmfestival2021 #monalisaandthebloodmoon #ariesred"

Fashion stylist Sophie Lopez was behind Hudson's bold look, while Giannandrea styled her loose wavy locks and Quinn Murphy did her makeup.

This wasn't the first head-turning look Hudson has worn throughout the festival. She also attended the Celebration Of Women In Cinema Gala on Sept. 4, wearing a very sexy cutout black gown by Eli Mizrahi, which didn't cover much skin. Posting a photo of herself in one of Venice's famous water taxis, the actress wrote, "'Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off.' -Coco Chanel I chose fabric…. @monotofficial @elimizrahi #veniceitaly"

Leslie Odom Jr. commented scissors and an explosion emoji, while Olivia Munn wrote, "HOLY SH*T." Enough said.

Hudson stars in Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon alongside Ed Skrein, Craig Robinson and Jeon Jong-seo.

