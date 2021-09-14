Travis Scott Says He and Kylie Jenner Have a "Natural Vibe" Parenting Style With Stormi

Travis Scott graced the cover of CR Men's Book issue 13, and opened up about his career—and his love for his and Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi.

Speaking to artist Tom Sachs, Scott discussed his work schedule and sometimes struggling to set boundaries, but mentioned that he had one very important reason to get home at a reasonable hour. "Now I became a pops, you want to be there to eat food together and turn up for little Stormi," he said.

CR Men / ﻿Ryan McGinley

Sachs prompted, "And she has to have the perfect schedule. The more precise to the five minutes, the happier she is."

Scott jumped on the opportunity to gush about his little one. "But she’s so cool," he said. "That’s why I love her so much. She’s so fire because she goes to sleep now. We try to do a more natural vibe [with parenting], like more self-discipline. Like, OK, you know you got to go to bed at nine, are you going to stay up till eleven or are you going to go to sleep now? And it’s so cool [to hear her say], 'I’m going to sleep ya’ll [sic]!'"

Clearly, Scott and Jenner have nailed this parenting thing—just in time to welcome their second child. Jenner confirmed her pregnancy with an adorable video last week, after weeks of speculation. The couple was reportedly trying for a while, and are delighted to be bringing a new baby into the world.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

