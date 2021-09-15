Today's Top Stories
Megan Fox Won't Be Told "What a Woman Should Be"

The star has words for her sexist critics.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 12 megan fox attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by kevin mazurmtv vmas 2021getty images for mtv viacomcbs
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021Getty Images

Megan Fox hasn't needed an introduction for at least a decade, but the actress has especially had tongues wagging over the past few months, as she shows up to one red carpet event after another in outfits each more daring than the next. People, as expected, haven't always been kind about Fox' skin-bearing looks, but don't worry: Fox knows exactly what she's doing.

In an Instagram post showing her outfits from the 2021 Met Gala and VMAs side by side, the star dared the sexists to come for her. "Just me out here ignoring and defying all of your puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be," she wrote.

Cue virtual cheers and claps from the many fans who love her precisely because of her DGAF attitude: They wrote, "And that’s why I’ve been in love with you since I was 15," "Yes!! Speak up Megan. A lot of people are saying 'go home to your kids' but nobody would ever tell a man the same. And also, we can be whatever we wanna be" and, "let them know queen."

For reference, Fox wore a very naked look to the VMAs, a completely sheer dress with sparkly underwear.

new york, new york september 12 megan fox attends the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by kevin mazurmtv vmas 2021getty images for mtv viacomcbs
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021Getty Images

She was there to cheer on her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who performed alongside Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker—relevant because the two women jumped on stage to introduce the musicians.

us actress megan fox l and us media personality kourtney kardashian speak on stage during the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center in brooklyn, new york, september 12, 2021 photo by angela weiss afp photo by angela weissafp via getty images
ANGELA WEISSGetty Images
For the Met Gala, Fox showed up in a floor-length red gown with a high slit and lace-up details. She went for a pin-up look with eye-catching bangs and a red lip.

new york, new york september 13 megan fox attends the 2021 met gala benefit in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by taylor hillwireimage
Taylor HillGetty Images

Can't wait to see what she wears to the next star-studded event.

