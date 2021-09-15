Megan Fox Won't Be Told "What a Woman Should Be"

Megan Fox hasn't needed an introduction for at least a decade, but the actress has especially had tongues wagging over the past few months, as she shows up to one red carpet event after another in outfits each more daring than the next. People, as expected, haven't always been kind about Fox' skin-bearing looks, but don't worry: Fox knows exactly what she's doing.

In an Instagram post showing her outfits from the 2021 Met Gala and VMAs side by side, the star dared the sexists to come for her. "Just me out here ignoring and defying all of your puritanical emotionally repressed projections of what a woman should be," she wrote.

Cue virtual cheers and claps from the many fans who love her precisely because of her DGAF attitude: They wrote, "And that’s why I’ve been in love with you since I was 15," "Yes!! Speak up Megan. A lot of people are saying 'go home to your kids' but nobody would ever tell a man the same. And also, we can be whatever we wanna be" and, "let them know queen."

For reference, Fox wore a very naked look to the VMAs, a completely sheer dress with sparkly underwear.

She was there to cheer on her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, who performed alongside Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend Travis Barker—relevant because the two women jumped on stage to introduce the musicians.

For the Met Gala, Fox showed up in a floor-length red gown with a high slit and lace-up details. She went for a pin-up look with eye-catching bangs and a red lip.

Can't wait to see what she wears to the next star-studded event.

