Today's Top Stories
1
Yara Shahidi Plays Pop Quiz With Marie Claire
2
Tarana Burke on the Past and Future of #MeToo
3
The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion From the Met Gala
4
Is Olive Oil the Key to Ridiculously Good Skin?
5
How to Get a New Job in a Virtual World

Prince Charles Reveals the Charming Final Conversation He Had with Philip

The anecdote comes from the upcoming documentary, 'Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers.'

poundbury, england october 27 britains prince philip, duke of edinburgh l and prince charles, prince of wales r listen to speeches before a statue of the queen elizabeth, the queen mother was unveiled on october 27, 2016 in poundbury, england the queen and the duke of edinburgh, accompanied by the prince of wales and the duchess of cornwall, visited poundbury poundbury is an experimental new town on the outskirts of dorchester in southwest england designed by leon krier with traditional urban principles championed by the prince of wales and built on land owned by the duchy of cornwallphoto by justin tallis wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

From what we know so far, the upcoming BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, airing in the UK on September 22, is going to be chock full of heartwarming, occasionally funny anecdotes about Philip, who passed away on April 9 of this year at the age of 99. We also know that Prince Charles, William, Harry, and a bunch of other royals agreed to sit down and share stories and memories of the Queen’s late husband of 70 years.

And now, we even know the last exchange that Prince Charles had with his father, which he shares in the documentary. According to the Daily Mail, which got a preview of the clip, Charles shares that he called Philip at Windsor Castle on April 8, to inquire about what his father might want to do for his upcoming 100th birthday. Philip had not been enthusiastic about the idea of anyone throwing him a party, so Charles approached the conversation delicately. The first time he tried to broach the subject, Philip (who was a bit hard of hearing) couldn’t understand him.

Charles explains that he tried again, yelling slightly: “We're talking about your birthday! And whether there's going to be reception!” To which, according to Charles, his father replied, “Well I’ve got to be alive for it, haven’t I?”

london, england october 31 editors note retransmission of 495101428 with alternate crop prince harry and prince phillip enjoy the atmosphere during the 2015 rugby world cup final match between new zealand and australia at twickenham stadium on october 31, 2015 in london, united kingdom photo by phil waltergetty images
Prince Harry with his grandfather, Prince Philip.
Phil WalterGetty Images

It’s the kind of typically sharp-tongued retort the family knew to expect from Philip.

In another story that Prince William tells of his late grandfather, according to the Daily Mail, the two of them were driving around the Scottish estate at Balmoral and came across ta group of young hikers. According to William, “[Philip] stopped and wound down his window and said, 'Good morning. How are you getting on?' To which the smallest young chap at the back turned round and effectively said, 'Jog on Grandpa!'” (Though William admits what the hiker actually said was much ruder.) But Philip had found the exchange hilarious, and rolled his window up in faux-indignation, saying “The youth of today!”

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The documentary seems to be a charming celebration of the life of Philip, who represented the extended royal family for nearly a century. The documentary premieres in the UK on Wednesday, September 22. While there’s no word on when those of us stateside will be able to tune in, we’ll update when we find out.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
William and Kate's Children Just Love Airplanes
Jennifer Aniston Answered Bizarre Fan Questions
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Charles "Really Wants to Meet" Lilibet
Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram Account
Megan Fox Won't Be Told "What a Woman Should Be"
Jennifer Garner Shared an Emotional Message on IG
Travis Scott Discussed His Parenting Style
Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram
Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa
J.Lo & Ben Affleck Kiss in Masks at the Met Gala