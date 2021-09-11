Today's Top Stories
Charles Gets Emotional Remembering Prince Philip in New Trailer

Princes Harry and William are also interviewed for the documentary, set to air on BBC.

windsor, england april 17 prince charles, prince of wales walks behind the duke of edinburgh’s coffin during the ceremonial procession during the funeral of prince philip, duke of edinburgh at windsor castle on april 17, 2021 in windsor, england prince philip of greece and denmark was born 10 june 1921, in greece he served in the british royal navy and fought in wwii he married the then princess elizabeth on 20 november 1947 and was created duke of edinburgh, earl of merioneth, and baron greenwich by king vi he served as prince consort to queen elizabeth ii until his death on april 9 2021, months short of his 100th birthday his funeral takes place today at windsor castle with only 30 guests invited due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions photo by leon nealwpa poolgetty images
Leon NealGetty Images

A new documentary for the BBC called Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, has released a trailer that shows just how many of members of the monarchy are eager to pay homage to the late Duke of Edinburgh. Prince Philip, who passed away this past April at the age of 99, was married to Queen Elizabeth II for 74 years, and was still active at royal events as recently as last year. The new documentary explores his roles as a father, grandfather, and stalwart of the royal family for over half a century.

In the trailer, Prince Charles looks away from the camera and appears to get emotional as he says of his father, “We were lucky to have him for nearly a hundred years.”

princess elizabeth with her husband prince philip, duke of edinburgh, and their children prince charles and princess anne, august 1951 photo by keystonehulton archivegetty images
KeystoneGetty Images

Elsewhere in the clip, Prince William remembers his grandfather as a “huge presence behind everything we’ve done,” while Harry, who also appears in the documentary, says of Philip, “What you see is what you got with my grandfather. He was always unapologetically him.”

See the full trailer here:

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

All of Prince Philip’s and Queen Elizabeth’s four children and their grandchildren take part in the new documentary to pay tribute to the late Prince. Other members of the royal family also appear, including Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, who also appears briefly in the trailer. However, neither Duchess Kate nor Meghan Markle are expected to appear in the film.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers is set to air on BBC One on September 22. We’ll update as soon as we find out when it will be available to stream in the U.S.

