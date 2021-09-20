Today's Top Stories
Mandy Moore Touts Breast Pump as Her Emmy's "MVP Accessory!"

The new mom got real on Instagram.

los angeles, california september 19 mandy moore attends the 73rd primetime emmy awards at la live on september 19, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by rich furygetty images
Rich FuryGetty Images

Tonight, actress and new mom Mandy Moore shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps of her Emmys getting ready process and shouted out one very essential item: Her breast pump. Moore, who gave birth to her son, Gus, in February, shared a photo on Instagram stories of her Motif Luna breast pump, captioning the pic "tonight's MVP accessory!"

mandy moore shows breast pump pre emmys
Instagram

Moore, who is part of the Emmy-nominated cast of This Is Us, arrived at tonight's red carpet in a gorgeous red Carolina Herrera gown straight from the spring 2022 runway. Moore's stylist, Kevin Michael Ericson, shared the runway photo on his own stories as a teaser.

los angeles, california september 19 mandy moore attends the 73rd primetime emmy awards at la live on september 19, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by rich furygetty images
Rich FuryGetty Images
new york, new york september 09 a model walks the runway during the carolina herrera ready to wear springsummer 2022 fashion show as part of the new york fashion week on september 9, 2021 in new york city photo by victor virgilegamma rapho via getty images
Victor VIRGILEGetty Images

This isn't the first time Moore has shared a real, inside look at motherhood on her social media. She previously gave followers an unfiltered peek into her breast feeding experience. "Home from work at 2 a.m. and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct," she captioned an Instagram story showing herself in the bathtub. Her fans were quick to offer advice and support as well as applaud her for her honestly.

Back in February, Moore was excited to introduce her followers to her family's new addition: "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."

