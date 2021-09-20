Mandy Moore Touts Breast Pump as Her Emmy's "MVP Accessory!"

Tonight, actress and new mom Mandy Moore shared a few behind-the-scenes snaps of her Emmys getting ready process and shouted out one very essential item: Her breast pump. Moore, who gave birth to her son, Gus, in February, shared a photo on Instagram stories of her Motif Luna breast pump, captioning the pic "tonight's MVP accessory!"

Moore, who is part of the Emmy-nominated cast of This Is Us, arrived at tonight's red carpet in a gorgeous red Carolina Herrera gown straight from the spring 2022 runway. Moore's stylist, Kevin Michael Ericson, shared the runway photo on his own stories as a teaser.

This isn't the first time Moore has shared a real, inside look at motherhood on her social media. She previously gave followers an unfiltered peek into her breast feeding experience. "Home from work at 2 a.m. and been up for a bit feeding and trying to sort through this clogged duct," she captioned an Instagram story showing herself in the bathtub. Her fans were quick to offer advice and support as well as applaud her for her honestly.

Back in February, Moore was excited to introduce her followers to her family's new addition: "Gus is here 💙💙💙💙. Our sweet boy, August Harrison Goldsmith. He was punctual and arrived right on his due date, much to the delight of his parents. We were prepared to fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined."



