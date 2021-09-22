Today's Top Stories
'Sex and the City' Star Willie Garson Has Died Aged 57

The news has shaken people around the world.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york july 24 willie garson seen on the set of and just like that the follow up series to sex and the city at the lyceum theater on july 24, 2021 in new york city photo by james devaneygc images
James DevaneyGetty Images

Actor Willie Garson, known for his cult role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, as well as Mozzie on White Collar, has died aged just 57.

Garson's son Nathen paid tribute to his dad on Instagram, sharing intimate photos and videos of his life. "I love you so much papa," he wrote. "Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I’m so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You’ll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I’m glad you can be at peace now. You always were the toughest and funniest and smartest person I’ve known. I’m glad you shared you’re love with me. I’ll never forget it or lose it."

Actress Selma Blair wrote, "He was worth loving. His only everything is knowing you are alright. More than alright. Our children are the ones we give all our love . Our last talk. I wish there was never a last talk with Willie. I will miss him so much."

Garson adopted Nathen, who is now 20, in 2009. "I gave someone a childhood who did not really have a real one," he said in a 2020 interview. "Not only did I get to give him a childhood but guess what? I got to get another one too, which is a great thing because my parents were not child friendly."

Garson's SATC costar Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing, "So deeply, deeply sad we have lost @WillieGarson. We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore. He was a consummate professional— always."

SATC author Candace Bushnell wrote, "Rest in Peace #WillieGarson Stanford Blatch is so beloved to me and Willie brought him to life so beautifully. What a gift to us all."

Garson's cause of death has not yet been confirmed, though actor Chad Lowe tweeted, "F - Cancer" when asked about it.

Paying tribute to Garson, Lowe wrote, "He was so talented, so committed to social justice, so loved by so many. But most of all, he was a great, devoted, father. He will be sorely missed."

