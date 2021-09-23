Kate Middleton Looked Radiant in a Cream Dress for Her Latest Engagement

Kate Middleton wore cream—which is basically white, let's be real—after Labor Day, and she doesn't care who knows it. The duchess took to Instagram to share photos from a recent event celebrating her photography project, Hold Still. For the occasion, Middleton wore a cream dress by Self-Portrait that comes with a built-in belted blazer, and a delicate chiffon and lace midi skirt. She wore her hair in a perfect ponytail, showcasing her statement earrings and delicate necklace.

She captioned the post, "Thank you to the brilliant partners who made Hold Still a reality!

"It took a long time to bring everyone behind this incredible project together in person but tonight we finally managed it. The idea for #HoldStill2020 came right at the start of the pandemic, and aimed to bring people and communities together, using the amazing power of photography.

"It was made possible by so many partners - @nationalportraitgallery @coopuk @bookfairies_uk - to name just a few, and what’s more remarkable is how it was all orchestrated from kitchen tables and spare bedrooms!

"The most special thanks must go to the thousands of people across the country who took time to share their experiences of lockdown. Without them, the project really would not have been possible."

Fans both congratulated her on the project, and commented on her flawless outfit: "She looked beautiful as always," one person said. "Catherine looks amazing as always! Proud of our future Queen," wrote another.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This new fashion rule-breaking event comes after Middleton donned skinny jeans during a visit to England's Lake District, in bold defiance of the Gen-Z style code. The message? In fashion, there are no rules.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io