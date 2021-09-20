Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly "Anxious" About the Sussexes' 'Time' Cover

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine together, to take their place as two of the world's 100 most influential people. Unfortunately, not everyone was thrilled about this development—at least not according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

"Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest," Larcombe told OK!. "They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them."

According to the expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William tend to get antsy whenever major Sussexes-related news breaks. "William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry's tell-all warts and all memoir that's gonna hit the shelves sometime next year," Larcombe said. "They have no control over the narrative."

The Cambridges are reportedly trying to avoid drama over the next few months, as the focus shifts to the Queen in her 70th year of rule—but of course, they can't control what their relatives across the pond choose to do.

Although previous reports indicated that the Cambridges and Sussexes were getting closer—with talks of joint Netflix projects and friendly Zoom calls—Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie isn't convinced.

"I think it's wishful thinking when we see people say that Meghan and Kate are going to work on a Netflix project together or they're talking on the phone," Scobie told Entertainment Tonight. "I even read a story about how they're Zooming whilst making cakes or something, quite recently."

For the time being, it sadly sounds like we can expect continued distance between the two families.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

