Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2021 Emmys
2
The Future of Women and Work
3
Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis's First Words
4
These Goats Could Help Save California
5
Is Olive Oil the Key to Ridiculously Good Skin?

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Reportedly "Anxious" About the Sussexes' 'Time' Cover

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently posed for the magazine.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england november 11 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge, prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex attend a service marking the centenary of ww1 armistice at westminster abbey on november 11, 2018 in london, england the armistice ending the first world war between the allies and germany was signed at compiègne, france on eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month 11am on the 11th november 1918 this day is commemorated as remembrance day with special attention being paid for this year’s centenary photo by paul grover wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently appeared on the cover of Time magazine together, to take their place as two of the world's 100 most influential people. Unfortunately, not everyone was thrilled about this development—at least not according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

"Kate and William are in danger of being dragged into a transatlantic popularity contest," Larcombe told OK!. "They will feel anxious over the cover and everything Harry and Meghan do as it always seems to reflect on them."

According to the expert, Kate Middleton and Prince William tend to get antsy whenever major Sussexes-related news breaks. "William and Kate are concerned about absolutely everything that comes out of America in regards to Harry and Meghan, especially Harry's tell-all warts and all memoir that's gonna hit the shelves sometime next year," Larcombe said. "They have no control over the narrative."

The Cambridges are reportedly trying to avoid drama over the next few months, as the focus shifts to the Queen in her 70th year of rule—but of course, they can't control what their relatives across the pond choose to do.

Although previous reports indicated that the Cambridges and Sussexes were getting closer—with talks of joint Netflix projects and friendly Zoom callsFinding Freedom author Omid Scobie isn't convinced.

"I think it's wishful thinking when we see people say that Meghan and Kate are going to work on a Netflix project together or they're talking on the phone," Scobie told Entertainment Tonight. "I even read a story about how they're Zooming whilst making cakes or something, quite recently."

For the time being, it sadly sounds like we can expect continued distance between the two families.

Related Stories
The Cambridges Are "Eyeing Up" Homes in Windsor
Will & Kate Are Changing the Monarchy's Direction
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Princess Beatrice Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl
Gigi Hadid's Mom Shared Sweet Pics of Khai
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Kate & Will Probably Won't Have a Fourth Child
Ben & Jen Plan to Spend the Holidays Together
Mandy Moore Calls Breast Pump Emmy's MVP Accessory
Royal Nanny to Get Damages from Interview Scandal
Prince William and Kate Will Focus on Work in 2022
Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis's First Words
Prince Charles Shares Final Exchange With Philip
William and Kate's Children Just Love Airplanes