Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made an appearance at London's Royal Albert Hall today, alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to celebrate the premiere of the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die.
The four royals are the guests of honor at the screening, which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Kate is wearing a gorgeous gold Jenny Packham sequined gown and William is in a tux. You can see some of the photos from the event below:
The royals aren't the only people attending the premiere. The Palace announced in a press release, per US Weekly, that "the royal family members will be joined by healthcare workers and servicemen and women of the royal armed forces, who have been invited in honor of their 'extraordinary contribution to the nation’s response to the COVID pandemic.'" Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish, Jason Momoa, and other celebrities are also there.
The appearance occurs just a couple days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up their trip to NYC to promote vaccine equity ahead of the city's Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park. The Sussexes began their trip last Thursday with a stop at the World Trade Center and made their way to Harlem, the United Nations, and, of course, the concert.
A busy week for everyone in the family!