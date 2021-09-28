Today's Top Stories
1
The Biggest Trends From the Spring/Summer Runways
2
Where Did All My Work Friends Go?
3
Talk Race & Friendship With 'We Are Not Like Them'
4
Larissa Thomson Shops Her Closet
5
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Made Out in NYC

Prince William and Kate Middleton Attend the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere

They look incredible.

kate middleton
Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made an appearance at London's Royal Albert Hall today, alongside Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to celebrate the premiere of the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time to Die.

The four royals are the guests of honor at the screening, which has been delayed due to the pandemic. Kate is wearing a gorgeous gold Jenny Packham sequined gown and William is in a tux. You can see some of the photos from the event below:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
london, england september 28 catherine, duchess of cambridge and prince william, duke of cambridge arrive at the no time to die film premiere at the royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by neil mockfordgc images
Neil MockfordGetty Images
london, england september 28 catherine, duchess of cambridge is greeted on her arrival by the lord lieutenant of greater london, sir kenneth olisa at the "no time to die" world premiere at royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jackson wpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

kate will no time to die premiere
Getty Images
kate middleton
Getty Images

kate will no time to die premiere
Getty Images

london, england september 28 prince william, duke of cambridge and catherine, duchess of cambridge attend the "no time to die" world premiere at royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jackson wpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
london, england september 28 catherine, duchess of cambridge attends the "no time to die" world premiere at royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jackson wpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

london, england september 28 prince charles, prince of wales, and catherine, duchess of cambridge attend the no time to die world premiere at royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by chris jackson wpa poolgetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images
london, england september 28 the duke and duchess of cambridge, and prince charles, prince of wales and camilla, duchess of cornwall attend the no time to die world premiere at royal albert hall on september 28, 2021 in london, england photo by gareth cattermolegetty images
Gareth CattermoleGetty Images

The royals aren't the only people attending the premiere. The Palace announced in a press release, per US Weekly, that "the royal family members will be joined by healthcare workers and servicemen and women of the royal armed forces, who have been invited in honor of their 'extraordinary contribution to the nation’s response to the COVID pandemic.'" Lashana Lynch, Daniel Craig, Billie Eilish, Jason Momoa, and other celebrities are also there.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The appearance occurs just a couple days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wrapped up their trip to NYC to promote vaccine equity ahead of the city's Global Citizen Live concert in Central Park. The Sussexes began their trip last Thursday with a stop at the World Trade Center and made their way to Harlem, the United Nations, and, of course, the concert.

A busy week for everyone in the family!

Related Stories
Kate and Will Ate Burgers With Their Kids
Prince William and Kate Will Focus on Work in 2022
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Harry Carries Briefcase That Reads "Archie's Papa"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Arrive in NYC
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Princess Beatrice Has Given Birth to a Baby Girl
How Meghan & Harry Spent Their 2-Year Anniversary
Charlotte Has Two Major Milestones Coming Up
Kate Made a Very Common Shoe Shopping Mistake
The Queen Is Lawyering Up, Apparently
Harry & Meghan Are Still Close to the Queen, TYVM
Archie Inspired Harry and Meghan to Take a Stand
Harry & Meghan Had a Hard Time Leaving Royal Life