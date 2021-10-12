Today's Top Stories
George Clooney Helped Amal With a Wardrobe Malfunction on the Red Carpet

Aw, these two.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england october 10 george clooney and amal clooney attend the tender bar premiere during the 65th bfi london film festival at the royal festival hall on october 10, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

When you wear outfits as elaborate as the Hollywood glitterati do on the red carpet, you're bound to suffer a wardrobe malfunction at some point. Amal Clooney is the latest victim of this obligatory rite of passage, but things could have gone a lot worse than they did.

The human rights lawyer and her much-less-famous husband George stepped out for the premiere of The Tender Bar during the BFI Film Festival in London, and Amal's (breathtaking) gown appeared to snag on one of her high heels. Thankfully, nobody was hurt, but she was snapped being helped out of the sticky situation by an attendant, while George held onto her to further prevent a fall.

us actor george clooney and his wife lebanese british barrister amal clooney arrive to attend the uk premiere of the film the temple bar, during the 2021 bfi london film festival in london on october 10, 2021 photo by niklas hallen afp photo by niklas hallenafp via getty images
NIKLAS HALLE&apos;NGetty Images

Back on her own two feet, Amal was able to fully show off the glamour of her outfit. She wore the princess gown of my dreams, a white, sequined, floor-length, strapless number with a large feather boa. The dress was custom-made by 16Arlington, according to the Daily Mail. Amal paired it with impressive dangling diamond earrings and two rings, including what looks like a diamond wedding band.

london, england october 10 george clooney and amal clooney attend the tender bar premiere during the 65th bfi london film festival at the royal festival hall on october 10, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

Throughout the evening, the pair appeared as in love as ever, snuggling up to each other with giant grins plastered on their faces. I mean, just look at them:

london, england october 10 george clooney and amal clooney attend the tender bar premiere during the 65th bfi london film festival at the royal festival hall on october 10, 2021 in london, england photo by neil mockfordgc images
Neil MockfordGetty Images
london, england october 10 george clooney and amal clooney attend the tender bar premiere during the 65th bfi london film festival at the royal festival hall on october 10, 2021 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images
london, england october 10 george clooney and amal clooney attend the tender bar premiere during the 65th bfi london film festival at the royal festival hall on october 10, 2021 in london, england photo by karwai tangwireimage
Karwai TangGetty Images

And in black and white:

london, england october 10 editors note image has been digitally manipulated george clooney and amal clooney attend the tender bar premiere during the 65th bfi london film festival at the royal festival hall on october 10, 2021 in london, england photo by mike marslandwireimage
Mike MarslandGetty Images

George and Amal Clooney have been married since 2016, and have two kids together, twins Ella and Alexander. "My wife is a genius and they are brilliant kids, and it is my job to dumb them down and put a bit of actor into them, so I teach them horrible things," George once told Graham Norton. "When I hear the shriek from my wife, I know I have succeeded. I taught them to put Nutella in their nappies and to go upstairs, take off the nappy and eat it!" Oh, ick.

