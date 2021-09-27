Lady Gaga is queen of the overstated look—although her meat dress days are no more. For her latest red carpet appearance (OK, the carpet was green, but you catch my drift), the singer and actress didn't come to play.

It was the opening gala for Los Angeles' new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and Gaga rose to the occasion in an extra-dramatic look, which was heavily reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour. She wore a long black velvet custom gown by Schiaparelli, which came with a giant sky blue satin shawl/overcoat/sleeves. Gaga held it nonchalantly draped over one shoulder.

The star's hair was styled into a Marilyn-blonde bouffant updo, held up by what I'm assuming were roughly three canisters of hairspray. Makeup-wise, Gaga's eyes stole the show, with bronze-toned shimmery eyeshadow and '60s-inspired cat eye liner. She completed the look with large dangling diamond earrings.

Later that night, Lady Gaga also performed at the gala, according to the Daily Mail. She switched up her outfit to step on stage, wearing a glittery silver halter neck dress that opened in the front. She appeared to be accompanied by a jazz band.

Lady Gaga is set to star in upcoming movie House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver. The film has already created a ton of buzz for many reasons—not least of which being the incredible looks Gaga has worn while filming. People are also (understandably) totally obsessed with the Driver-Gaga pairing. Argh, I can't wait.

