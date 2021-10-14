Today's Top Stories
1
Fall 2021 Trends to Try Right Now
2
'Bridgerton' Season 2: Everything We Know
3
Get (Financially) Well Soon!
4
This PMD Device Is on Super Sale on Amazon
5
What Michelle Cordeiro Grant Wears to Work

Lady Gaga Draped Herself in $100 Bills on a Flight to Vegas

Pretty sure they're fake, though.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, california september 25 editors note image has been edited using digital filters lady gaga attends the academy museum of motion pictures opening gala at academy museum of motion pictures on september 25, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by matt winkelmeyerwireimage,
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Lady Gaga may have given us a fair amount of lowkey looks over the past few years, but it's fair to say she's back and she's bold as all heck (though not quite meat-dress bold).

The star recently posted an Instagram photo of herself sporting Marilyn Monroe-esque curls and wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress with cat-eye sunglasses, a cherry red handbag... and a scarf made of $100 bills. I'm very much operating off the assumption that the bills are fake here, but not everyone feels that way: "Gaga can you give me that scarf I'm... cold," wrote one commenter.

"Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga #jazz #loveforsale," the singer captioned the photo, in which she's standing on a plane presumably headed to Las Vegas.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to the Park MGM website, "Academy and Grammy award-winning cultural icon Lady Gaga is joining forces with her home away from home in Las Vegas to create HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS at Park MGM. HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS is an ever-changing experience featuring Lady Gaga’s most iconic fashion pieces from her personal vault spanning more than 10 years of cultural, musical and fashion reinvention. HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS will be an ever-changing destination for Little Monsters who travel internationally to experience Lady Gaga."

This will basically be an exhibition where fans can see some of the celeb's most iconic looks, including the infamous meat dress and other outfits from awards shows and music videos. Maybe Lady Gaga is flying there to donate that money scarf? IDK.

Related Stories
Lady Gaga Stunned in an Old Hollywood Look
Gaga on Why She Didn't Want to Be Ariana's Friend
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Middleton Wore Green to Celebrate Nature
Adele Has "Never Felt More Peaceful" in Her Life
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry Reads Lili "Bedtime Stories"
Kylie Jenner Posed Naked and Covered in Fake Blood
Lizzo Wore a Sheer Dress for Cardi B's Birthday
North West Calls Kim Kardashian's House "So Ugly"
Zendaya Gushes About "Charismatic" Tom Holland
Harry and Meghan Aren't Traveling for This Event
Megan Fox and MGK's First Meeting Sounds Strange
George Helped Amal With a Wardrobe Malfunction