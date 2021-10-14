Lady Gaga Draped Herself in $100 Bills on a Flight to Vegas

Lady Gaga may have given us a fair amount of lowkey looks over the past few years, but it's fair to say she's back and she's bold as all heck (though not quite meat-dress bold).

The star recently posted an Instagram photo of herself sporting Marilyn Monroe-esque curls and wearing a black-and-white polka dot dress with cat-eye sunglasses, a cherry red handbag... and a scarf made of $100 bills. I'm very much operating off the assumption that the bills are fake here, but not everyone feels that way: "Gaga can you give me that scarf I'm... cold," wrote one commenter.

"Back to Vegas baby with Haus of Gaga #jazz #loveforsale," the singer captioned the photo, in which she's standing on a plane presumably headed to Las Vegas.

According to the Park MGM website, "Academy and Grammy award-winning cultural icon Lady Gaga is joining forces with her home away from home in Las Vegas to create HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS at Park MGM. HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS is an ever-changing experience featuring Lady Gaga’s most iconic fashion pieces from her personal vault spanning more than 10 years of cultural, musical and fashion reinvention. HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS will be an ever-changing destination for Little Monsters who travel internationally to experience Lady Gaga."

This will basically be an exhibition where fans can see some of the celeb's most iconic looks, including the infamous meat dress and other outfits from awards shows and music videos. Maybe Lady Gaga is flying there to donate that money scarf? IDK.

