Blake Lively Trolls Ryan Reynolds by Joking That She Wants to "Swipe Right" on His Personal Trainer

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • Ryan's wife, Blake Lively, noticed how hot and Tinder-esque Don's promotional picture was and promptly trolled her husband.
      • "I keep swiping right," she wrote, along with a re-share of Ryan's post. "This isn't working."

        Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a long, beautiful history of trolling each other on social media. It's the stuff of legend, honestly.

        For her latest act of playful, troll-y brilliance, Blake dragged Ryan's personal fitness trainer, Don Saladino, into the mix.

        Here's the background: Earlier this week, Ryan took to his Instagram Story to share a post about the at-home workouts he's been doing under Don's hunky, shirtless tutelage during this time of social distancing (because when you support your family playing a spandex-clad, smart-alecky superhero, you have to stay in shape, even during a pandemic, apparently).

        Ryan gave Don a totally nice, totally sincere shoutout, highlighting his skills as a trainer and his altruistic decision to share his A-list workouts for free online to give back while people everywhere practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19. Those things were highlighted in the caption Ryan wrote. But, a picture is worth a thousand words, and the accompanying picture of Don highlighted his six- (eight? Twelve? Infinity?) pack abs and rippling muscles.

        The picture is basically all of Tinder in a single image, so, naturally, Blake trolled it appropriately.

        "@vancityreynolds I keep swiping right. This isn't working," she wrote, along with a re-share of Ryan's post.

        image
        Instagram

        Point, Blake. Your move, Ryan.

