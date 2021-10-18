Emma Watson Stunned in Her First Red Carpet Appearance Since 2019

Emma Watson is back! Until this weekend, the actress and activist hadn't shown up on a red carpet since 2019, at the premiere of Little Women. For her big comeback, Watson chose the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Earthshot Prize ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London, which rewarded those working to preserve the environment.

As such, Watson picked her outfit very carefully, and settled on a stunning creation by Harris Reed, a designer who puts identity and gender fluidity at the heart of their work. Her outfit consisted of a tulle and lace white asymmetrical gown/tunic over flared black pants.

"I had the immense honour to dress @emmawatson in customised head to toe Harris Reed for tonight’s Earthshot Prize," Reed wrote on Instagram. "Emma wears full Up-cycled Demi- Couture gown from my collection FOUND using old wedding dresses from @oxfamgb with classic H- flares all topped off with the divine #harrisreedxmissoma earrings, rings and bracelets! A massive massive thank you to @rebeccajbean for working night after night on this stunning piece, @phoebebluecobb for helping make it all come true!!! Endlessly grateful to be be able to have."

A rep for Oxfam, a UK-based charity shop (think Goodwill), commented, "An incredible outfit for an incredible woman ... Thank you again for your wonderful support of Oxfam, and choosing #foundinoxfam dresses for your collection!"

Watson is hugely passionate about the environment (among many other causes) and also shared a promotional clip for COP26 on Instagram, which is the upcoming UN Climate Change Conference.

