Today's Top Stories
1
Chloé Just Became B Corp Certified
2
Tati Gabrielle Is Incredible in 'You'
3
Thrilling New True Crime Documentaries
4
24 Hours With Diipa Büller-Khosla
5
The Boots Brands Fashion Girls Are Obsessed With

Kate Middleton Gave the Keynote Speech at an Event Tackling Addiction

The duchess is a patron of Action on Addiction.

By Iris Goldsztajn
london, england october 19 catherine, duchess of cambridge at bafta on october 19, 2021 in london, england led by the forward trust, taking action on addiction is a long term campaign which will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

As a senior royal, Kate Middleton gets to champion a number of different causes close to her heart. On Oct. 19, the Duchess of Cambridge gave the keynote speech at an event tackling one of these causes: addiction.

Middleton attended The Forward Trust's launch event for their new campaign, "Taking Action on Addiction," which "aims to reframe existing perceptions of addiction, improve understanding, reduce prejudice and enable people to ask for and receive help." For the event, the duchess wore a bright red dress with a turtleneck and pleated skirt, paired with a tan mini-bag and tan pointed stilettos.

london, england october 19 catherine, duchess of cambridge at bafta on october 19, 2021 in london, england led by the forward trust, taking action on addiction is a long term campaign which will work to improve awareness and understanding of addiction, its causes and scale in society to enable more people to ask for and receive help photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

In a statement for the charity, Middleton said, "I am delighted that The Forward Trust and Action on Addiction have taken this bold step to join forces and help more people, families and children to overcome addiction. I have had the privilege of being Patron of Action on Addiction for 9 years, and have seen the work of The Forward Trust at HMP Send on several occasions.

"I am continually struck by the passion, expertise and commitment of the staff and volunteers, and indeed it was the conversations I had with individuals and families affected by addiction that have been a major driving force in my ongoing work on early childhood. With the link between early childhood trauma and addiction later in life becoming more widely understood, it is more important than ever that we focus on these issues so that we can create a happier, healthier, more nurturing society."

Related Stories
Kate Middleton Wore Green to Celebrate Nature
Kate and Will Ate Burgers With Their Kids
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Zendaya Looked Incredible at the 'Dune' Premiere
The Queen Was Advised to Stop Drinking for Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Scott Disick Is "Not Happy" for Kourt and Travis
Emma Watson Stunned at the Earthshot Prize
Kate "Didn't Have Much Energy to Bond" With Meghan
Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds Again
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Engaged!
See Kate Middleton's Subtle Environmental Look
Prince George "Adored" Seeing Dinosaur Fossils
Kate Middleton Borrows The Queen's Fashion Trick