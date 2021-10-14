Kate Middleton Wore Grass Green for a Nature-Focused Event in London

What color should a royal wear to an event focused on the environment? Green, duh, implicitly said Kate Middleton when she showed up at Kew Gardens in London on Oct. 13 to meet with schoolchildren as part of Generation Earthshot, an offshoot of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Earthshot Prize initiative.

The purpose of the event was "to generate big, bold ideas to repair the planet and to help spark a lasting enthusiasm for the natural world."

For the occasion, Middleton went bold with double bright green: a knee-length green coat over a short-sleeved green sweater. She paired the two pieces with wide-legged black pants and wore her hair down in neat waves.

The Cambridges posted a promo clip from the event on Twitter, showcasing the various activities they had the kids work on throughout the day. "Education is such an important part of protecting our planet," they wrote. "We must inspire in the next generation the optimism, confidence and enthusiasm to chase those solutions and to continue building a more sustainable future."

Alongside two photos from the day, they added, "We know that young children already identify the climate as one of their biggest worries, and Generation Earthshot aims to educate and encourage them that together we can find the answers."

The Earthshot Prize will reward people who are coming up with solutions to widespread environmental issues with £1 million ($1.4 million) to fund projects close to their heart, with the hope that each solution be adopted by global organizations and governments.

