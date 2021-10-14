Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Wore Grass Green for a Nature-Focused Event in London

The event was part of Generation Earthshot.

By Iris Goldsztajn
britains prince william, duke of cambridge and britains catherine, duchess of cambridge pose during their visit to take part in a generation earthshot educational initiative comprising of activities designed to generate ideas to repair the planet and spark enthusiasm for the natural world, at kew gardens, london on october 13, 2021 photo by ian vogler pool afp photo by ian voglerpoolafp via getty images
IAN VOGLERGetty Images

What color should a royal wear to an event focused on the environment? Green, duh, implicitly said Kate Middleton when she showed up at Kew Gardens in London on Oct. 13 to meet with schoolchildren as part of Generation Earthshot, an offshoot of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Earthshot Prize initiative.

The purpose of the event was "to generate big, bold ideas to repair the planet and to help spark a lasting enthusiasm for the natural world."

For the occasion, Middleton went bold with double bright green: a knee-length green coat over a short-sleeved green sweater. She paired the two pieces with wide-legged black pants and wore her hair down in neat waves.

britains prince william, duke of cambridge and britains catherine, duchess of cambridge pose during their visit to take part in a generation earthshot educational initiative comprising of activities designed to generate ideas to repair the planet and spark enthusiasm for the natural world, at kew gardens, london on october 13, 2021 photo by ian vogler pool afp photo by ian voglerpoolafp via getty images
IAN VOGLERGetty Images
britains prince william, duke of cambridge 2r and britains catherine, duchess of cambridge 3r pose with london mayor sadiq khan r, naturalist steve backshall 2l and olympian rower helen glover 3l during their visit to take part in a generation earthshot educational initiative comprising of activities designed to generate ideas to repair the planet and spark enthusiasm for the natural world, at kew gardens, london on october 13, 2021 photo by ian vogler pool afp photo by ian voglerpoolafp via getty images
IAN VOGLERGetty Images

The Cambridges posted a promo clip from the event on Twitter, showcasing the various activities they had the kids work on throughout the day. "Education is such an important part of protecting our planet," they wrote. "We must inspire in the next generation the optimism, confidence and enthusiasm to chase those solutions and to continue building a more sustainable future."

london, england october 13 prince william, duke of cambridge not pictured and catherine, duchess of cambridge visit kew gardens to take part in a generation earthshot event with children from the heathlands school, hounslow to generate big, bold ideas to repair the planet and to help spark a lasting enthusiasm for the natural world on october 13, 2021 in london, england at the royal botanic gardens, their royal highnesses will join the mayor of london explorer, naturalist and presenter steve backshall mbe olympian helen glover and students to take part in a series of fun, engaging and thought provoking activities developed as part of generation earthshot, an educational initiative inspired by the earthshot prize photo by ian vogler wpa poolgetty images
WPA PoolGetty Images
britains catherine, duchess of cambridge interacts with children from the heathlands school, hounslow during a visit to take part in a generation earthshot educational initiative comprising of activities designed to generate ideas to repair the planet and spark enthusiasm for the natural world, at kew gardens, london on october 13, 2021 photo by ian vogler pool afp photo by ian voglerpoolafp via getty images
IAN VOGLERGetty Images

Alongside two photos from the day, they added, "We know that young children already identify the climate as one of their biggest worries, and Generation Earthshot aims to educate and encourage them that together we can find the answers."

The Earthshot Prize will reward people who are coming up with solutions to widespread environmental issues with £1 million ($1.4 million) to fund projects close to their heart, with the hope that each solution be adopted by global organizations and governments.

