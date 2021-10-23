Any number of Spice Girls is better than no Spice Girls at all, even if the full set—which would comprise an entire Spice rack, if you will—would be even the best case scenario. But Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham has been the lone holdout on recent get-togethers, including the group's most recent 2019 tour.

Posh was notably absent, saying in an interview that she wanted to use the time to focus on her family. She also added, somewhat cryptically, “It took me a lot of courage not to go on tour with the Spice Girls again, but to be the one who says: 'You know, I'm not doing it because things feel different now than they used to.’” Taken at face value, that sure sounds like Posh is a “no” going forward.

But a new interview with Melanie Chisholm, a.k.a. Mel C, a.k.a. Sporty Spice, suggests we shouldn't write Posh off so quickly. Speaking with People ’s TV show and Entertainment Tonight , Mel C discussed potential future Global Spice Routes (the name I believe should be given to all future Spice Girls world tours) and their intention to bring Posh back aboard the Good Ship Spice.

Victoria Beckham looking, well, posh in New York in October. James Devaney Getty Images

“At the moment, it's only the four of us. We're working on Victoria,” she told the program. "We would love to have her back on stage. In all honesty, I think it's gonna happen.” Yes! Bring her back!

Mel C also talked about the urge to tour again after the isolation of the last years:

“This has to happen. We talk about it constantly. We did the shows in 2019, the plan was to continue on...Of course, the world has been in such turmoil, but the plan beyond this is to get out there when it's safe, when we can do it. What's tough is there are so many artists that want to get out there, and there are only so many venues, so we're all kind of queuing up going, 'I want to! I want to!'"

While it would be amazing to see all five Spice Girls back onstage, there’s plenty to look forward to from the group in the next few months. In addition to the upcoming tour, on October 29 they’ll release Spice25 , the deluxe 25th anniversary edition of their debut album.

But if they do find themselves in need of a new member—a Spice trade, perhaps—I’m certain that any of the Marie Claire editors would be more than happy to send in an audition tape. Let us know.

Cady Drell Culture Editor Cady Drell is a writer, editor, researcher and pet enthusiast from Brooklyn.

