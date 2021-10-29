Today's Top Stories
1
A Horror Bucket List for Scary Movie Buffs
2
Tati Gabrielle Answers Your Burning Questions
3
Glitter Nail Polishes for Adults
4
The Brand-New Audiobooks to Add to Your Lineup
5
Salvatore Ferragamo Drops Sustainable Collection

Reese Witherspoon Brought Back Her 'Legally Blonde' Bunny Costume in Time for Halloween

Is it too late to switch my costume?

By Iris Goldsztajn
beverly hills, california february 09 reese witherspoon attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by frazer harrisongetty images
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Halloweekend is here! If you're hunting for a last-minute costume and completely out of inspiration, Reese Witherspoon has your back (so does Marie Claire BTW, but that's besides the point).

The actress took to Instagram to bring back her legendary pink bunny costume from Legally Blonde and ugh, I'm guessing I can't get my hands on one of these in the next few hours?

As a refresher, Witherspoon's character Elle Woods wore the skimpy costume to a party hosted by the initially evil Vivian Kensington—who told Elle it was a costume party when it wasn't, in a bid to humiliate her. Understanding what had happened, Elle puffed up her chest and walked confidently up to Vivian and her acolytes, telling them, "Thanks for inviting me, girls! The party is super fun." I-co-nic.

Real-life Vivian, Selma Blair, commented on Witherspoon's post, "The cutest bunny." Love it, love it.

Witherspoon posted the bunny costume as part of a carousel chock-full of costume ideas from Halloweens past, including a giant banana, a zombie bride, and something involving bear claws and Reese's peanut butter cups—it's probably an incredible pun (?) but I haven't quite figured it out. Sorry. She captioned the post, "MOOD on Halloween…"

Mindy Kaling also made her enthusiasm known, commenting, "Go off, spoon !!" while Rebel Wilson said, "Yasssssss" and Ali Wentworth chimed in, "I need that costume for date night!"

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you're still not sure what to wear for Halloween, more ideas this way and this way.

Related Stories
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes of All Time
Win Halloween With One of Those Costumes for Duos
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Matthew Perry Is Publishing a "Candid" Memoir
Pregnant Kylie Jenner Is Focusing on Stormi RN
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid Have Broken Up
This Is Dax and Kristen's Approach to the Sex Talk
Angelina Jolie Dodged a Question About The Weeknd
Kourtney and Travis Want a "Destination Wedding"
Harry Panicked About the Queen's Hospital Stay
Olivia Munn Doesn't Care About "Settling Down"
These 83 Twitter Accounts Harass Meghan Markle
Adele's Ex Came to a Special Taping of Her Album