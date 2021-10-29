Reese Witherspoon Brought Back Her 'Legally Blonde' Bunny Costume in Time for Halloween

Halloweekend is here! If you're hunting for a last-minute costume and completely out of inspiration, Reese Witherspoon has your back (so does Marie Claire BTW, but that's besides the point).

The actress took to Instagram to bring back her legendary pink bunny costume from Legally Blonde and ugh, I'm guessing I can't get my hands on one of these in the next few hours?

As a refresher, Witherspoon's character Elle Woods wore the skimpy costume to a party hosted by the initially evil Vivian Kensington—who told Elle it was a costume party when it wasn't, in a bid to humiliate her. Understanding what had happened, Elle puffed up her chest and walked confidently up to Vivian and her acolytes, telling them, "Thanks for inviting me, girls! The party is super fun." I-co-nic.

Real-life Vivian, Selma Blair, commented on Witherspoon's post, "The cutest bunny." Love it, love it.

Witherspoon posted the bunny costume as part of a carousel chock-full of costume ideas from Halloweens past, including a giant banana, a zombie bride, and something involving bear claws and Reese's peanut butter cups—it's probably an incredible pun (?) but I haven't quite figured it out. Sorry. She captioned the post, "MOOD on Halloween…"

Mindy Kaling also made her enthusiasm known, commenting, "Go off, spoon !!" while Rebel Wilson said, "Yasssssss" and Ali Wentworth chimed in, "I need that costume for date night!"

