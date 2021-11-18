I'm just going to come out and say it: Halloween can be stressful. Deciding what to wear for the ~spookiest~ night of the year comes with what feels like an immense amount of pressure. Sure, you could grab your trusty pair of black furry cat ears and draw whiskers on your face with black eyeliner just like you did last year, but it doesn't have to be that way. Getting dressed up can actually be fun—and your looks don’t have to break the bank, either. Most importantly, you don't have to go through the stress by yourself. If you're feeling lost and confused while browsing the costume aisle, grab a buddy and get dressed up in best friend costumes this Halloween. Not only will dressing in the same look guarantee that you’ll have a partner in crime for the entire night, but it also makes for an adorable photo that you can post to the ‘gram. Ahead, we rounded up the best duo costume ideas that you can DIY with your best pal, no animal ears required.

1. Cher and Dionne from 'Clueless'

(Image credit: CBS Photo Archive)

Trickz'N'Treatz As If Costume Set, $60

Trickz'N'Treatz Like Whatever Yellow Skirt Set, $60

2. Peanut Butter and Jelly

(Image credit: Ali and Ariel )

Ali And Ariel Best Friends Peanut Butter & Jelly Tees, $25

3. Tia & Tamera from 'Sister,Sister'

(Image credit: ABC Photo Archives)

AcePlaceStudios Denim Bucket Hat, $24.99

Zara Denim Vest, $45.90

4. Cassie and Maddy from 'Euphoria'

(Image credit: HBO)

PrettyLittleThing Shape Black Cut Out Slinky Ring Detail Crop Top, $15

PrettyLittleThing Black Jersey Cut Out Hip Detail Skinny Flared Pants. $35

Motel Judith Tie-Back Mini Dress, $69

5. Rachel and Monica from 'Friends'

(Image credit: NBC)

Brvotees Girls Sweatshirt, $27.99

TZshirts Rachel Green Knicks Sweater. $32.99

6. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan

(Image credit: Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images )

Megan Rapino USWNT Players Assn Soccer Team Short Sleeve V-Neck Game Day Jersey, $29.99

Alex Morgan USWNT Players Assn Soccer Team Short Sleeve V-Neck Game Day Jersey, $29.99

L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Hair Color Spray, 10.99

7. Pink Ladies from 'Grease'

(Image credit: CBS Photo Archive)

Maxim Party Supplies Vintage Pink Lady 1950s Satin Jacket, $27.97

J.Crew Black Trousers, $89.50

8. Lizzie and Isabella from 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'

(Image credit: Walt Disney Productions)

H&M Mini Dress, $39.99

ASYOU Cross Front Halter Dress in Purple, $24

9. Serena and Blair from 'Gossip Girl'

(Image credit: Arnaldo Magnani)

Plaid Uniform Skirt, $15.91

Plaid Uniform Tie $7.99

Free People Bianca Bow Headband, $28

10. Thelma and Louise

(Image credit: MGM Studios)

White Tank Top, $20

Rivet & Thread Daisy Logo Graphic Cutoff Muscle Tee, $55

BP. 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $15



11. Romy and Michelle from 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'

(Image credit: Hulton Archive)

Pink Mini Dress, $32.95

Blue Mini Dress, $48.95

12. Minions

(Image credit: Michael Tran)

Wild Fable Short Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt, $4.95

Topshop Denim Carpenter Overalls, $90

13. Netflix and Chill

(Image credit: Etsy )

AllTeedUpDesigns Netlix and Chill Themed T-shirts, $28

14. Lee Radziwill and Jackie Onassis

(Image credit: Ron Galella)

Closet London Square Neck Crepe top and High Waist Wide Leg Pant Set in Cream, $61 and $83

Only Mini Swing Dress in Black Stripe, $40

15. 80s Workout Buddies

(Image credit: Education Images)

Carbon39 Shine Powder 7/8 Legging, $98

Yellow and White Leotard, $13.78

Reebok Hi Top Sneakers, $74.95

16. Grey's Anatomy

(Image credit: Scott Garfield)

Blue Scrubs, $18.05

Doctor's Lab Coat, $18.99

17. The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex

(Image credit: Pool/Samir Hussein)

City Chic Military Coat, $189

Filson Wool Watch Cap, $45

COS Belted Wrap Coat, $290

Navy Fascinator, $16.99

18. Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz from 'Riverdale'

A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame) A photo posted by on

South Side Serpents PU Leather Jacket, $31.99

Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in '645 Red Revival,' $5.69

19. Wilma Flinstone and Betty Rubble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Norma Kamali Diana Gown, $215

NBD Solstice One-Shoulder Dress, $178

20. Marykate and Ashley Olsen

(Image credit: Theo Wargo)

BLANKNYC Faux Leather Trench Coat, $148

Zara Faux Leather Blazer, $119

21. Batman and Robin

(Image credit: Bettmann)

Robin T-Shirt, $19.99

Batman T-Shirt, $15.99

22. Wayne's World

(Image credit: Valerie Macon)

Wayne's World Cap, $11.88

Madewell Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Swing Shirt in Windowpane, $88

Junk Food Budweiser Classic Tee, $39

Madewell MWL Breeze Crewneck Boxy Tee, $39.50

23. Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck

(Image credit: Disney Junior)

Minnie Mouse Headband, $10.99

Daisy Duck Bow, $10.99

24. Lucy and Ethel From 'I Love Lucy'

(Image credit: Archive Photos)

I Love Lucy Polka Dot Dress Costume, $42.73

I Love Lucy Candy Factory Costume, $34.99

25. Ghostbusters

(Image credit: Archive Photos)

Ghostbuster Costumes, $49.99

26. Ballerinas

(Image credit: Keystone)

Tank Leotard, $22.75

White Tutu, $13.99

Reformation Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat, $198

27. Synchronized Swimmers

(Image credit: FPG/Wholly Owned)

Vintage Latex Swim Cap, $14.25

Ruched One Piece Swimsuit, $175

28. Raven and Chelsea from 'That's So Raven'

(Image credit: Bob D'Amico)

Collar Ribbed Knit Tee Short Sleeve Crop Top, $17.99

Bobeau Floral Print Smocked Neck Top, $58

29. Max and Caroline from '2 Broke Girls'

(Image credit: CBS Photo Archive)

2 Broke Girls Waitress Costume, $41.95



30. Daphne & Vilma from 'Scooby Doo'

(Image credit: ABC Photo Archives)

ASOS DESIGN Long Sleeve Maxi T-shirt Dress in purple, $32

Green Silk Scarf, $2.39

UO Cleo Mock Neck Sweater, $64

Red Pleated Skirt, $25

31.Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021)

Zara Textured Double Breasted Blazer, $89.90

Lulus Like a Movie Star Blush Sequin Bodycon Midi Dress, $68

32.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

(Image credit: ANP Sport)

Mercedes Benz AMG Petronas F1 2021 Team Baseball Hat, $45

Red Bull Racing F1 Classic Hat, $39

33.Charli and Dixie Damelio

(Image credit: Gotham)

Selfie Ring Light, $12.99

Social Tourist High Neck Patch Tank, $30

34.Lorelai and Rory Gilmore

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BP Amanda Tennis Miniskirt, $39

Silver Jeans Co. Women's Tuesday Low-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans

35.The Players from 'Squid Game'

(Image credit: netflix)

Vans Classic Slip-On™ Core Classics, $49.95

Squid Game Suit Costume, $33.95

