The 35 Best Duo Halloween Costumes
Name a more iconic duo than the ones on this list—I'll wait.
I'm just going to come out and say it: Halloween can be stressful. Deciding what to wear for the ~spookiest~ night of the year comes with what feels like an immense amount of pressure. Sure, you could grab your trusty pair of black furry cat ears and draw whiskers on your face with black eyeliner just like you did last year, but it doesn't have to be that way. Getting dressed up can actually be fun—and your looks don’t have to break the bank, either. Most importantly, you don't have to go through the stress by yourself. If you're feeling lost and confused while browsing the costume aisle, grab a buddy and get dressed up in best friend costumes this Halloween. Not only will dressing in the same look guarantee that you’ll have a partner in crime for the entire night, but it also makes for an adorable photo that you can post to the ‘gram. Ahead, we rounded up the best duo costume ideas that you can DIY with your best pal, no animal ears required.
1. Cher and Dionne from 'Clueless'
Trickz'N'Treatz As If Costume Set, $60
Trickz'N'Treatz Like Whatever Yellow Skirt Set, $60
2. Peanut Butter and Jelly
Ali And Ariel Best Friends Peanut Butter & Jelly Tees, $25
3. Tia & Tamera from 'Sister,Sister'
AcePlaceStudios Denim Bucket Hat, $24.99
Zara Denim Vest, $45.90
4. Cassie and Maddy from 'Euphoria'
PrettyLittleThing Shape Black Cut Out Slinky Ring Detail Crop Top, $15
PrettyLittleThing Black Jersey Cut Out Hip Detail Skinny Flared Pants. $35
Motel Judith Tie-Back Mini Dress, $69
5. Rachel and Monica from 'Friends'
Brvotees Girls Sweatshirt, $27.99
TZshirts Rachel Green Knicks Sweater. $32.99
6. Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan
Megan Rapino USWNT Players Assn Soccer Team Short Sleeve V-Neck Game Day Jersey, $29.99
Alex Morgan USWNT Players Assn Soccer Team Short Sleeve V-Neck Game Day Jersey, $29.99
L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Hair Color Spray, 10.99
7. Pink Ladies from 'Grease'
Maxim Party Supplies Vintage Pink Lady 1950s Satin Jacket, $27.97
J.Crew Black Trousers, $89.50
8. Lizzie and Isabella from 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie'
H&M Mini Dress, $39.99
ASYOU Cross Front Halter Dress in Purple, $24
9. Serena and Blair from 'Gossip Girl'
Plaid Uniform Skirt, $15.91
Plaid Uniform Tie $7.99
Free People Bianca Bow Headband, $28
10. Thelma and Louise
White Tank Top, $20
Rivet & Thread Daisy Logo Graphic Cutoff Muscle Tee, $55
BP. 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $15
11. Romy and Michelle from 'Romy and Michele's High School Reunion'
Pink Mini Dress, $32.95
Blue Mini Dress, $48.95
12. Minions
Wild Fable Short Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt, $4.95
Topshop Denim Carpenter Overalls, $90
13. Netflix and Chill
AllTeedUpDesigns Netlix and Chill Themed T-shirts, $28
14. Lee Radziwill and Jackie Onassis
Closet London Square Neck Crepe top and High Waist Wide Leg Pant Set in Cream, $61 and $83
Only Mini Swing Dress in Black Stripe, $40
15. 80s Workout Buddies
Carbon39 Shine Powder 7/8 Legging, $98
Yellow and White Leotard, $13.78
SHOP IT
Reebok Hi Top Sneakers, $74.95
16. Grey's Anatomy
Blue Scrubs, $18.05
Doctor's Lab Coat, $18.99
17. The Duchess of Cambridge and The Duchess of Sussex
City Chic Military Coat, $189
Filson Wool Watch Cap, $45
COS Belted Wrap Coat, $290
Navy Fascinator, $16.99
18. Cheryl Blossom and Toni Topaz from 'Riverdale'
A post shared by Madelaine Petsch (@madelame)
A photo posted by on
South Side Serpents PU Leather Jacket, $31.99
Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Color in '645 Red Revival,' $5.69
19. Wilma Flinstone and Betty Rubble
Norma Kamali Diana Gown, $215
NBD Solstice One-Shoulder Dress, $178
20. Marykate and Ashley Olsen
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Trench Coat, $148
Zara Faux Leather Blazer, $119
21. Batman and Robin
Robin T-Shirt, $19.99
Batman T-Shirt, $15.99
22. Wayne's World
Wayne's World Cap, $11.88
Madewell Oversized Ex-Boyfriend Swing Shirt in Windowpane, $88
Junk Food Budweiser Classic Tee, $39
Madewell MWL Breeze Crewneck Boxy Tee, $39.50
23. Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck
Minnie Mouse Headband, $10.99
Daisy Duck Bow, $10.99
24. Lucy and Ethel From 'I Love Lucy'
I Love Lucy Polka Dot Dress Costume, $42.73
I Love Lucy Candy Factory Costume, $34.99
25. Ghostbusters
Ghostbuster Costumes, $49.99
26. Ballerinas
Tank Leotard, $22.75
White Tutu, $13.99
Reformation Buffy Ruched Ballet Flat, $198
27. Synchronized Swimmers
Vintage Latex Swim Cap, $14.25
Ruched One Piece Swimsuit, $175
28. Raven and Chelsea from 'That's So Raven'
Collar Ribbed Knit Tee Short Sleeve Crop Top, $17.99
Bobeau Floral Print Smocked Neck Top, $58
29. Max and Caroline from '2 Broke Girls'
2 Broke Girls Waitress Costume, $41.95
SHOP IT
30. Daphne & Vilma from 'Scooby Doo'
ASOS DESIGN Long Sleeve Maxi T-shirt Dress in purple, $32
Green Silk Scarf, $2.39
UO Cleo Mock Neck Sweater, $64
Red Pleated Skirt, $25
31.Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Zara Textured Double Breasted Blazer, $89.90
Lulus Like a Movie Star Blush Sequin Bodycon Midi Dress, $68
32.Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen
Mercedes Benz AMG Petronas F1 2021 Team Baseball Hat, $45
Red Bull Racing F1 Classic Hat, $39
33.Charli and Dixie Damelio
Selfie Ring Light, $12.99
Social Tourist High Neck Patch Tank, $30
34.Lorelai and Rory Gilmore
BP Amanda Tennis Miniskirt, $39
Silver Jeans Co. Women's Tuesday Low-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
35.The Players from 'Squid Game'
Vans Classic Slip-On™ Core Classics, $49.95
Squid Game Suit Costume, $33.95
