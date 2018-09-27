I'm just going to say it: Halloween stresses me the hell out. Sure, I could just throw on a dinosaur onesie and say "screw it" (which is exactly what I did last year), but as a makeup lover, I feel pressured to do at least something glittery, painted, lined, or bedazzled to my face, all in the name of gorgeous Halloween makeup.
But a quick search of YouTube reveals approximately 1.5 million tutorials (seriously), most of which require the skilled, steady hands of either a legit surgeon, or, you know, Rembrandt. So instead of watching a dozen videos, getting completely disheartened, and going as a "sexy cat" for the fourth year in a row, instead try one of these crazy-easy, truly pretty Halloween makeup ideas that won't take you five hours to do.
This Wonder Woman Look
This look is mainly just the ridiculously pretty makeup (hello, shimmery golden eyes) that Gal Gadot has in Wonder Woman, so you can wear it to work during the day, then slip on your golden headband at night to transform into DC Comic's best superhero.
This Princess Shuri Makeup From "Black Panther"
Yes, everyone and their sister will be repping Black Panther this Halloween (as they should), but this dotted, spotted, and neck-decorated variation will at least make you stand out from the Wakanda crowd.
This Floating Head Costume
With just a few tubes of liquid lipstick, you can finally lose your head in an Instagrammable way. Just make sure to stand in dark corners for the ultimate trickery.
This Crazy-Simple Cat Woman
Reason why a painted eye mask is 100 percent better than a store-bought plastic mask: You won't want to rip it off your head 30 minutes into the night—which means you'll never be left looking like a basic bish with cat ears.
This Surprisingly Adorable Bear
So cute and cuddly, you'll be fending off hugs from strangers (so, like, you've been warned. I suggest also strapping on a sign that reads "LOOK, DON'T TOUCH" while you're at it).
This Ethereal Mermaid Look
Listen, mermaids will never not be cool (just ask Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah), so embrace your inner merperson with some light glitter, rhinestones, and iridescent scales.
This Non-Basic Leopard Look
Alright, fine, there's some cat basic-ness going on here, but unlike your feeble attempt at a leopard costume in high school (which was just poorly drawn whiskers and a headband with ears), this look features realistic spots and a fierce cat eye.
These Scratchy Vampire Eyes
Technically, this is just what I look like IRL during allergy season. Make it even scarier for Halloween by adding some red novelty contacts and a thick, smudgy, smoky eye.
This Super-Cute Fawn Makeup
I mean, sometimes you just want to look ridiculously cute on Halloween—I get it. Behold: This fawn makeup, which uses fake lashes and strategically placed eyeliner to make your eyes look in-the-headlights huge.
These Spiderweb Eyes
"But all of these look are still too hard!" you cry. I hear you, I see you, and I raise you this truly easy spiderweb look. If you can hold a pencil, you can draw a web on your face.
These Candy Corn Eyes
I mean, you can't have Halloween without candy corn, right? This look uses a gradient of white, yellow, orange, and red to create a bright—yet not at all gaudy—statement eye.
This Relatively Disturbing Clown Look
Sexy clown? Scary clown? Sexy scary clown? This look has it all! Pop in some white contact lenses for next-level creepiness, and invest in a good lip primer to keep those ombre lips from fading.
This Faux-Mask Mask
Don't let the photos fool you—this faux mask is really just the result of a zillion haphazardly sketched lines and crystals. Layer on a black lipstick, and you've got yourself a costume.
