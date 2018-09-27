I'm just going to say it: Halloween stresses me the hell out. Sure, I could just throw on a dinosaur onesie and say "screw it" (which is exactly what I did last year), but as a makeup lover, I feel pressured to do at least something glittery, painted, lined, or bedazzled to my face, all in the name of gorgeous Halloween makeup.

But a quick search of YouTube reveals approximately 1.5 million tutorials (seriously), most of which require the skilled, steady hands of either a legit surgeon, or, you know, Rembrandt. So instead of watching a dozen videos, getting completely disheartened, and going as a "sexy cat" for the fourth year in a row, instead try one of these crazy-easy, truly pretty Halloween makeup ideas that won't take you five hours to do.