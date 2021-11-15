Blake Lively Directed Taylor Swift's New Music Video

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are really great friends, and now they're coworkers too. The singer has given fans more than they had ever dreamed of over the past two years, with two brand new albums and the re-release of her old albums—complete with previously unheard tracks. But 'tis the season for giving, and Swift is not done being a generous soul.

Following the release of Red (Taylor's Version) on Nov. 12, the singer announced on Twitter that she is also releasing a video for new track "I Bet You Think About Me." The music video premieres today, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., and was directed by none other than Swift's good friend Lively (please insert witty remark here about how their last names are both adjectives).

"SURPRISE!" Swift tweeted. "I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell." She also shared a preview of the video, where a hand grabs a handful of elaborately iced red velvet wedding cake, followed by credits that read, "Written by Blake Lively [and] Taylor Swift" and, "Directed by Blake Lively."

The replies to Swift's tweet were suitably amazing. "Do you ever relax for like 10 minutes," wrote one person, to which someone else answered, "'Do you ever relax?' (Taylor’s Version) (10 minute version) (From The Vault).'"

Lively went a more subdued route, and simply shared a link to the music video, without further comment. It will have to speak for itself, I guess.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io