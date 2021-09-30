Today's Top Stories
1
The Biggest Trends From the Spring/Summer Runways
2
Anita Hill Believes We Can End Gender Violence
3
Talk Race & Friendship With 'We Are Not Like Them'
4
Fall Hairstyles Perfect for Crisp Weather
5
Larissa Thomson Shops Her Closet

Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's Gorgeous Wedding

The photos are stunning.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca february 10 taylor swift and lena dunham attend the 55th annual grammy awards at staples center on february 10, 2013 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurwireimage
Kevin MazurGetty Images

Lena Dunham recently married Luis Felber in a gorgeous London celebration, and Vogue obtained all the details (and photos, of course). It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Girls creator wanted all her girls beside her on her big day, but she really went all out—she had eight bridesmaids in total, including none other than Taylor Swift.

In photo #29, you can see Swift positively glowing in her sparkly bridesmaid dress. "With the bridesmaid dresses, we were doing a kind of Swinging Sixties, silver pleated, go-go girl energy, but one of my bridesmaids put it best when she said she felt like 'a beautiful cupcake wrapper,'" Dunham explained.

As for Dunham, she wore not one but three dresses for the occasion, all by Christopher Kane. "When I get home after wearing a beautiful dress, I regret to say that I usually crumple it up in a ball, and I don’t feel good about that," she said. "I always have to be reminded by my mom to treat my clothes with respect, even at this age. But these dresses, when I got home, I laid them down with so much care!"

Dunham posted a wedding photo on Instagram, with the caption, "9*25*21 - that’s how she became the nanny..."

Dunham and Felber only met in January 2021, and this wedding was put together in just a month—though you truly wouldn't know it from the pictures. Wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!

Related Stories
Lena Dunham Talks About Her Internet Trolls
Lena Dunham Is Supporting Planned Parenthood
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Kate Middleton Held a Tarantula Named Charlotte
Britney Spear's Dad Is No Longer Her Conservator
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Jennifer Aniston Says "It's Time" for New Romance
Travis Wants to Laugh With Kourtney Forever
Chrissy Teigen Honored the "Son We Almost Had"
Gordon Ramsay Called Princess Diana "Gracious"
Will and Kate Attend the ‘No Time to Die’ Premiere
Meghan Markle Might Not Ever Go Back to the UK
Are Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Dating?
Kate and Will Ate Burgers With Their Kids