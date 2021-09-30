Taylor Swift Was a Bridesmaid at Lena Dunham's Gorgeous Wedding

Lena Dunham recently married Luis Felber in a gorgeous London celebration, and Vogue obtained all the details (and photos, of course). It shouldn't come as a surprise that the Girls creator wanted all her girls beside her on her big day, but she really went all out—she had eight bridesmaids in total, including none other than Taylor Swift.

In photo #29, you can see Swift positively glowing in her sparkly bridesmaid dress. "With the bridesmaid dresses, we were doing a kind of Swinging Sixties, silver pleated, go-go girl energy, but one of my bridesmaids put it best when she said she felt like 'a beautiful cupcake wrapper,'" Dunham explained.

As for Dunham, she wore not one but three dresses for the occasion, all by Christopher Kane. "When I get home after wearing a beautiful dress, I regret to say that I usually crumple it up in a ball, and I don’t feel good about that," she said. "I always have to be reminded by my mom to treat my clothes with respect, even at this age. But these dresses, when I got home, I laid them down with so much care!"

Dunham posted a wedding photo on Instagram, with the caption, "9*25*21 - that’s how she became the nanny..."

Dunham and Felber only met in January 2021, and this wedding was put together in just a month—though you truly wouldn't know it from the pictures. Wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

