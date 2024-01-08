Ali Wong and Bill Hader Make Their Public Debut With Golden Globes Kiss

Ali Wong and Bill Hader have just made their relationship extra public by sharing a sweet kiss at Sunday's Golden Globes.

Wong won the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television, for her role in Beef, and before heading to the stage, she hugged and kissed Hader, confirming once and for all that the two are an item.

As reported by Glamour, the lovebirds didn't walk the red carpet or pose together at the event, but they did sit next to each other during the ceremony.

Wong and Hader's relationship blossomed following her separation from husband Justin Hakuta, whom she made sure to thank in her acceptance speech. "I really need to thank the father of my children and my best friend, Justin, for all of your love and support," she said. "It's because of you that I'm able to be a working mother."

Wong and Hakuta announced their separation in 2022, and the comedian filed for divorce in December 2023, citing the date of separation as April 10, 2022, per People. The two share children Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6.

As for Hader, he shares daughters Hannah, Harper, and Hayley with ex-wife Maggie Carey.

Wong and Hader first dated between the fall and December of 2022, before rekindling their romance sometime in the spring of 2023, per Us Weekly.

Wishing these two very funny people nothing but love and happiness in 2024, then!