Amanda Bynes Shares a First Look at Her Mysterious Fiancé on Instagram

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 25, 2015
Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
  • In a surprising Valentine's Day post, Amanda Bynes announced to fans that she's engaged.
    • The 33-year-old actress shared the news in an Instagram post showing on her huge diamond engagement ring captioned, "Engaged to tha love of my life." The photo featured another person's hand, presumably that of Bynes' fiancé, but she didn't identify her betrothed.
      • On Saturday, Bynes shared a selfie with an unidentified man simply captioned "lover," seeming to imply that he's her fiancé.

        ICYMI: Amanda Bynes is engaged.

        The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to share her big news, along with a photo of her absolutely ginormous diamond engagement ring. In addition to her impressive rock, the photo also featured another person's hand—presumably belonging to Bynes' fiancé.

        On Saturday, Bynes returned to Instagram with a new selfie, featuring her and a mystery man, who many now assume to be her still-unidentified fiancé. Why do the great people of the internet think this mystery man is Amanda Bynes' future husband, you wonder? As it so often does on Instagram, it all comes down to the caption, which, in this case was a single, simple word: "Lover."

        View this post on Instagram

        Lover

        A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

        After sharing her "lover" selfie, Bynes went on a bit of an Instagram blitz, sharing an incredibly random photo of her legs and feet in a car:

        View this post on Instagram

        Lookin like a hoodrat

        A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

        Followed by a captionless solo selfie:

        And finally, a photo that appears to be from an engagement celebration with friends, captioned with a single black heart emoji:

        View this post on Instagram

        🖤

        A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on

        If fan account speculation is correct, the other women in the final photo may actually be Bynes' future in-laws. One fan account on Instagram reshared the photo and explained in the caption that it depicted the actress "getting acclimated into her fiancé’s new family they seem to be nice and friendly."

        Since Bynes still hasn't officially confirmed the identity of her fiancé, we'll just say congratulations again to her and her future spouse—whether it's this mystery "lover" or turns out to be someone else entirely.

