In a surprising Valentine's Day post, Amanda Bynes announced to fans that she's engaged.

The 33-year-old actress shared the news in an Instagram post showing on her huge diamond engagement ring captioned, "Engaged to tha love of my life." The photo featured another person's hand, presumably that of Bynes' fiancé, but she didn't identify her betrothed.

On Saturday, Bynes shared a selfie with an unidentified man simply captioned "lover," seeming to imply that he's her fiancé.

After sharing her "lover" selfie, Bynes went on a bit of an Instagram blitz, sharing an incredibly random photo of her legs and feet in a car:

Followed by a captionless solo selfie:

And finally, a photo that appears to be from an engagement celebration with friends, captioned with a single black heart emoji:

If fan account speculation is correct, the other women in the final photo may actually be Bynes' future in-laws. One fan account on Instagram reshared the photo and explained in the caption that it depicted the actress "getting acclimated into her fiancé’s new family they seem to be nice and friendly."

Since Bynes still hasn't officially confirmed the identity of her fiancé, we'll just say congratulations again to her and her future spouse—whether it's this mystery "lover" or turns out to be someone else entirely.

