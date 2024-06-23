Andy Cohen Speaks Out In Support of Jennifer Lopez After Report Suggests She Canceled Her Tour Due to Her "Unlikability Factor"

Television host Andy Cohen is speaking out in defense of Jennifer Lopez in the wake of her decision to cancel her latest tour.

On Friday, June 21, while speaking on the latest episode of his Daddy Diaries podcast, Cohen addressed a recent Hollywood Reporter article that claimed Lopez decided to cancel her "This Is Me... Live" tour was due in part to her "unlikeability factor."

"I mean, I don't think that's correct," Cohen said to his podcast co-host, John Hill, who also spoke in defense of the singer and actress.

"They want a struggle. They want you to cry on camera," Hill chimed in. "They want you to be vulnerable to a performative, insane degree."

In addition, Cohen addressed a recent claim from former The View co-host Meghan McCain, who alleged on an episode of her Citizen McCain podcast earlier this month that Lopez was "not nice" as a guest.

Andy Cohen and Jennifer Lopez. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"My friend said, 'Well, I mean, she's pissed off a lot of people,'" Cohen said in reference to McCain's previous comment about how Lopez allegedly acted on the set of The View during a past appearance.

"Whatever. I go, 'Let me say, she's been on Watch What Happens Live four times," he added. "She's been lovely and no drama.'"

"(She was) super game," he added, in reference to the entrepreneurs many appearances on Watch What Happens Live and her willingness to answer Cohen's questions. "I could talk to her about anything."

The host also criticized those who are speaking ill of Lopez not only in the wake of her canceled tour but as she continues to weather unending rumors about her marriage to actor Ben Affleck.

"People are mad at her for doing too much," he explained. "So it's like, well, okay, what's she supposed to do? Too little? I don't know. It just seems like schadenfreude, right?

Lopez is currently enjoying a solo vacation in Italy after canceling her summer tour in the middle of disappointing ticket sales and ongoing rumors about her marriage with Ben Affleck .

The pair are reportedly selling their marital home—a $61 million mansion in Beverly Hills, purchased just last year—after owning the home for less than a year. According to People , the couple reportedly decided to sell the home not as a sign they're headed for divorce but instead in an effort to improve their marriage.

“Ben never liked the house,” a source told the publication at the time. “It’s too far away from his kids.” The same source claims "the house is way too big" for Lopez, too.