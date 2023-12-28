Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Stun in an All-Black Ensemble

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, were a vision during a post-Christmas outing in New York City.



On Wednesday, Dec. 27, Jolie and her 18-year-old daughter were both spotted leaving Atelier Jolie in New York City and near-matching all-black ensembles—Jolie in black slacks paired with a shin-length black petty coat, oversized black bag, black heels, and black glasses.



Not to be outdone, Jolie-Pitt was seen wearing a black puffy jacket, loose-fitting black slacks, paired with a black clutch and an always-in-style pair of Converse sneakers.

Atelier Jolie is a creative collective founded by Jolie in November, 2023, alongside her 18-year-old daughter, who found the building—once rented out by Andy Warhol—"while hunting for downtown retail spaces," according to an interview with the actress for Vogue.



“I can be very impulsive, but Zahara is so grounded, decisive, and thoughtful,” Jolie told the publication at the time. “When she agreed, I felt we were both decided.”



The 48-year-old actress and UN Refugee Agency Goodwill Ambassador and Special Envoy went on to say that she has "met a lot of artisans over the years—very capable, talented people—and I’d like to see them grow."



“I don’t want to be a big fashion designer," she added. "I want to build a house for other people to become that.”

Before founding Atelier Jolie with the help of her daughter, Jolie said she had "a lot of healing to do" after her very public divorce with actor Brad Pitt, which was first announced in 2016.



“We had a lot of healing to do. We’re still finding our footing,” she told the publication.



The need for personal healing and growth played a consequential role in Jolie's decision to create an environment in which others in search of self-discovery and reprieve can find comfort, support and collaboration.



“I want a woman to feel safe enough that she can be soft…After I went through something where I was hurt, I had a therapist ask if I would try wearing a flowing garment,” said Jolie in the same interview.



"I don’t feel like I’ve been myself for a decade,” she added. For her, Atelier Jolie is a healing environment where she’s able to “work in a creative space with people (she can) trust and to rediscover (herself).”