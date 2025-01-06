Angelina Jolie and Daughter Zahara Enjoy Mother-Daughter Night at Golden Globes After Divorce Finalized
The 19-year-old coordinated with her mom in Alexander McQueen.
Angelina Jolie has plenty to celebrate these days, with her eight-year-long divorce settlement from Brad Pitt having finally come to an end on Dec. 30. She's also a Golden Globe nominee for her role in the drama Maria, and the mom of six just turned the Golden Globes 2025 into the ultimate take-your-kid-to-work day, strutting down the red carpet with her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie.
"Z is here,” Angelina told Variety on the red carpet of her daughter, explaining that Zahara was a fan of her silver-and-black metal mesh gown. “She’s hiding over there ‘cause you’re live,” she said with a laugh.
However, the duo did pose for photos together on the red carpet, with Zahara, 19, and her proud mom, 49, coordinating in shimmering Alexander McQueen masterpieces, because apparently, great style runs in the family. While the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actress wore a dark gown, her teenage daughter sported a sleeveless white dress featuring shimmery black cherry blossom branches.
The 2025 Golden Globes also marked Angelina's triumphant return to the red carpet; the last time she attended the ceremony was in 2018.
Angelina shares six children with ex-husband Pitt, and in addition to Zahara, they are parents to Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 16. The couple married in 2014 and split just two years later in 2016.
“More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, told People in December. "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."
As for the Golden Globes, Angelina is nominated in the Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture category—and Zahara will surely be cheering for her mom the loudest.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
