Angelina Jolie Makes Her Triumphant Return to the Golden Globes in a Crystallized Sheer Naked Gown
Her McQueen dress looks like thousands of diamond chain necklaces strung together.
Angelina Jolie's style is known to be classic. Her minimal, timeless, and trend-proof aesthetic is mostly comprised of black and luxurious fabrics that boast an "if you, you know" appeal. With her 2025 Golden Globes red carpet look, Jolie adds a few other adjectives to her personal fashion lexicon: dramatic, subtly sheer, and loud luxury.
The actress arrived at the 82nd annual Golden Globes in a McQueen gown embellished entirely with a silver fringe gown that looked like thousands of diamond and chain necklaces strung together. The base of her gown was sheer, with nude mesh peeking out beneath her look's draped hardware. It was naked dressing done the Jolie way—refined and undeniably glamorous.
For jewelry, Jolie chose dangling diamond earrings, sculptural hoops, and a red gemstone ring.
Jolie is nominated in the Best Actress in a Drama category for her portrayal of opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín’s Maria (Netflix). Though the actress's Golden Globes red carpet dress was different in aesthetic to what the late singer wore, it carried the same tune of full-on drama that Callas was known for.
Jolie's look undeniably tops the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet best-dressed list. Bonus points, too, considering the gown is "more comfortable than you think," as Jolie told Variety on the red carpet. The actress also shared that her daughter, Zahara, signed off for approval before leaving the house, making the fashion moment a family decision.
During her Maria press tour, Jolie has been hinting that her style is evolving into a more theatrical and expressive direction. At the film's premiere at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, the two-time Academy Award winner wore a champagne-colored fluted gown with cascading chiffon ruffles and strategic draping along the waist. A tan fur stole draped across her chest and cinched with a golden brooch completed the look.
The 2025 Golden Globes mark Jolie's first return to the TV and film ceremony since 2018. At the Golden Globes seven years ago, Jolie chose a black strapless column gown with a sheer top layer lined with dark feather trim.
Welcome back to the Golden Globes—we've missed you and your red carpet style, Angelina.
