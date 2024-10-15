Anne Hathaway Endorses Kamala Harris, Belts Out "Somebody to Love" at a Broadway for Harris Event

Anne Hathaway has officially announced her support for Vice-President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.

The actress showed up to a Broadway for Harris rally on Oct. 14, and came out to perform on stage in an outfit that was very The Greatest Showman: a long, tailored, sequined, black tux jacket with satin lapels over black sequined shorts, paired with over-the-knee black leather boots.

As seen in YouTube footage, addressing the crowd after the previous speaker, Hathaway said, "I just wanna say, 'hi, I'm Annie and I'm a mom!' And actually my son Jonathan is here tonight. Hi Jonny! Also in case you didn't know, I am voting for Kamala. Is anybody else here voting for Kamala?"

After the audience cheered loudly, the star quipped, "Isn't it a relief to be decided?"

More seriously, she continued, "It's very important to remember that America is a very big place, and not everybody is decided. Especially in an election like this when passions are rightly so intense, because the stakes couldn't be higher.

"It's still very important to remember that you have to meet people where they are at, especially when you're canvassing or phone-banking. So we thought that it might be nice to make a little space tonight for the undecided voter, and contemplate a question that they might be struggling with."

Hathaway then broke out into Queen's "Somebody to Love," which she first performed in her 2004 film Ella Enchanted.

After singing the words, "Some day I'm gonna be free," the actress said, "America, the day we have to be free is Nov. 5. We got a big choice to make, America. You do have to make a choice. You do have to vote."

The Devil Wears Prada star is the latest in a long list of celebs who have endorsed Harris. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS recently confirmed their support for the Democratic ticket on social media:

And other A-list endorsements for Harris/Walz have included Aubrey Plaza, Stevie Nicks, Charli XCX, Jane Fonda, Mindy Kaling, Pink, Michelle Obama, Anna Wintour, and of course one Taylor Alison Swift, among many, many others.