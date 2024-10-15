Anne Hathaway Endorses Kamala Harris, Belts Out "Somebody to Love" at a Broadway for Harris Event
The star has a lot to say about the election.
Anne Hathaway has officially announced her support for Vice-President Kamala Harris in the upcoming presidential election.
The actress showed up to a Broadway for Harris rally on Oct. 14, and came out to perform on stage in an outfit that was very The Greatest Showman: a long, tailored, sequined, black tux jacket with satin lapels over black sequined shorts, paired with over-the-knee black leather boots.
A post shared by Broadway For Kamala Harris (@broadway4harris)
A photo posted by on
As seen in YouTube footage, addressing the crowd after the previous speaker, Hathaway said, "I just wanna say, 'hi, I'm Annie and I'm a mom!' And actually my son Jonathan is here tonight. Hi Jonny! Also in case you didn't know, I am voting for Kamala. Is anybody else here voting for Kamala?"
After the audience cheered loudly, the star quipped, "Isn't it a relief to be decided?"
More seriously, she continued, "It's very important to remember that America is a very big place, and not everybody is decided. Especially in an election like this when passions are rightly so intense, because the stakes couldn't be higher.
"It's still very important to remember that you have to meet people where they are at, especially when you're canvassing or phone-banking. So we thought that it might be nice to make a little space tonight for the undecided voter, and contemplate a question that they might be struggling with."
A post shared by Broadway For Kamala Harris (@broadway4harris)
A photo posted by on
Hathaway then broke out into Queen's "Somebody to Love," which she first performed in her 2004 film Ella Enchanted.
Stay In The Know
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
After singing the words, "Some day I'm gonna be free," the actress said, "America, the day we have to be free is Nov. 5. We got a big choice to make, America. You do have to make a choice. You do have to vote."
The Devil Wears Prada star is the latest in a long list of celebs who have endorsed Harris. Billie Eilish and FINNEAS recently confirmed their support for the Democratic ticket on social media:
A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)
A photo posted by on
And other A-list endorsements for Harris/Walz have included Aubrey Plaza, Stevie Nicks, Charli XCX, Jane Fonda, Mindy Kaling, Pink, Michelle Obama, Anna Wintour, and of course one Taylor Alison Swift, among many, many others.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
A photo posted by on
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Olivia Rodrigo Rips Out Hair Extension, Falls Through Trap Door All in the Same Show
She's okay!!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Adriana Lima Is the Latest Angel to Confirm She's Walking the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
She's blessing us with her presence.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Travis Kelce Was Filmed High-Fiving Then Sweetly Grabbing Taylor Swift's Hand
The ROMANCE of it all!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Anne Hathaway Apologizes to Journalist for "Awful" 2012 Interview That Went Viral
All's well that ends well!
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kamala Harris Defends Her "Very Modern Family" on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: "We're Not in the 1950s Anymore"
“I love those kids to death," Vice President Harris says of her stepkids.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Aubrey Plaza, Stevie Nicks Put Own Spin on Taylor Swift's "Childless Cat Lady" Kamala Harris Endorsement
They join a slew of other celebrities voting for Harris.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Taylor Swift Officially Endorses Kamala Harris for President
The singer posted a lengthy statement on Instagram supporting her campaign.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Anne Hathaway Is Reportedly In Talks to Reprise Her Role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Sequel
The actress previously harbored doubts that a part two would ever happen.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Anne Hathaway on Being 5 Years Sober: "That Feels Like a Milestone"
She's spoken about her sobriety before.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Anne Hathaway Says That She Stopped Getting Sent Romantic Scripts As She Neared Turning 40
Before her current project, ‘The Idea of You,’ the 41-year-old said “I hadn’t been sent a romantic script in a really long time.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Anne Hathaway Provides a Much-Awaited Update on Sequels for Two of Her Most Popular Movies
There's some good news, and there's some bad news.
By Fleurine Tideman Published